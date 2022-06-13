Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 13:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Macron: "Francia e Ue sono entrate in economia di guerra"

12:57 Lega, iniziato vertice a Milano con Salvini

12:51 Incidente sul lavoro a Mantova, operaio cade da ponteggio e muore

12:33 Non solo Tommasi, campioni e politica: da Weah a Pelè, da Schwarzenegger a Klitschko

12:33 Maturità 2022 e mascherine, attesa decisione: cosa dicono Bassetti, Galli e Lopalco

12:31 Germania-Italia, come vederla in tv e streaming

12:24 Maturità e mascherine, Lopalco: "Ok sì agli scritti e no all'orale ma prof. mettano Ffp2"

12:14 Bacio tra donne, Emirati bloccano cartone Disney 'Lightyear'

12:11 Referendum, Guzzetta: "Sconfitta drammatica senza vincitori, la parola è al Parlamento"

12:10 Maturità e mascherine, Bassetti: "Demenziale sì agli scritti e no all'orale"

12:06 Bitcoin, una scommessa in perenne altalena

12:04 Maturità e mascherine, Galli: "Giusto sì allo scritto e no all'orale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MYLE VAPE WINS ILLUSTRIOUS "INDUSTRY LEADER" AWARD AT THE VAPOUROUND AWARDS

13 giugno 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MYLE Vape, a global brand consumers have come to know and trust, has won the "Industry Leader" award at the Vapouround Awards in Birmingham, UK this past weekend.

Since it's conception in 2015, MYLE has worked studiosly to create a trusted global brand that is constantly innovating, is quick to react to harmful, unsafe counterfeit copycat goods in market, takes underage vaping seriously by creating and monitoring safeguards to keep underage consumers from purchasing, invests heavily in R&D to stay on top of new technology and is one of the few vape brands in the USA that has PMTA acceptance with two vape pod products: Gold Leaf and Blue Leaf Tobacco.

"MYLE is honored to be considered an industry leader in a business that is highly competitive and prides itself on innovation and change. From day one, my goal in creating MYLE was to create a safe alternative to combustible cigarettes and this award represents everything I have worked for over the past 7 years in honor of my mother who passed away from lung cancer." claims Ariel Gorelik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

MYLE debuted the new UK specific, MICRO Bar at the Vapouround show last week, a tiny, compact sleek device that boasts a micro small 2ml tank that still manages to produce 800 puffs and features a mesh coil that stabilizes the delivery of both taste and flavor while improving the device performance and providing maximum vapor production.

MYLE Vape, a global vape company launched in 2015, was created to provide a secure and desirable alternative to combustible cigarettes, that is pleasurable for the consumer in terms of ease of use, customization and durability.

The decades of industry experience the executive team brings to MYLE Vape combined with a world class manufacturing team and a research and development budget that has consistently grown since MYLE Vape's inception, has allowed for world renowned design and technological innovation. MYLE Vape manufactures disposables, additional pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally outside the United States.

Contact InformationMyle VapeRobert DietscheGeneral Manager844-777-6953 rob@mylevape.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836832/VM_Awards_BEST_INDUSTRY_LEADER_WINNER__1_Logo.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro MYLE VAPE WINS ILLUSTRIOUS award AT premio award
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum sulla giustizia, quorum non raggiunto
News to go
Palermo in serie B, festeggiamenti per tutta la notte
News to go
Covid, vendita farmaci non autorizzati: 61 siti web oscurati
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Ue deve prendere storica decisione su adesione"
News to go
Coldiretti: stangata a tavola da 8,1 miliardi per le famiglie
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Lottiamo per la pace"
News to go
Gp Baku, Verstappen: "La macchina oggi era ottima"
News to go
Autostrade, i cantieri e le chiusure previste
News to go
Referendum giustizia e amministrative, Italia al voto
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, nuova scoperta allo Spallanzani
News to go
Shanghai, torna l'incubo Covid
News to go
Elicottero caduto, aperta un'inchiesta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza