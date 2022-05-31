Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:09 Covid, Sileri: "Ripresa dopo estate, ma non sarà più come prima"

18:09 Salvini a Mosca, Draghi: "Governo non si fa spostare da queste cose"

18:07 Salvini e Russia, cosa ha detto Draghi oggi in conferenza - Video

17:50 Wechsler (Atlantic Council): "Russia usa energia per far leva, Nato rafforzata"

17:46 Difesa Ue, Draghi: "I generali facciano sforzo di parlarsi di più"

17:37 MotoGp, Ballarin (WithU): "Felici e carichi per collaborazione tra Rnf e Aprilia"

17:34 Spazio, Bernardini (ArianeGroup):"Subito più regole o sarà un Far West"

17:18 Motonautica, rimandata la 70a edizione del Raid Pavia-Venezia

17:16 Gb, Harry e Meghan precipitano nei sondaggi

17:13 Dal '68 al trattore, Capanna e la rivoluzione dell'olio

16:48 Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Sanzioni Ue mordono economia Russia"

16:43 Ucraina, vice presidente Camera commercio nazionale: "Allarme sale? Fa parte guerra ibrida Russia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nalagenetics obtains CE Mark for its pharmacogenomics software, Nala Clinical Decision Support™ Module- PGx Core

31 maggio 2022 | 15.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nalagenetics has just completed CE-marking for one of the reporting modules of its Clinical Decision Support (CDS) software.

The registration enables its software to be marketed in Europe and support further approval in Southeast Asia, where it aims to gain market share.

Nala Clinical Decision Support™ Module - PGx Core is a companion software to its qPCR kit, Nala PGx Core(R) , which genotypes top pharmacogenes to help providers run pre-emptive pharmacogenomics programs in a cost-effective manner.

qPCR is the workhorse of clinical genomics, and it has been made widely available with the recent COVID-19 testing requirements. Due to the recently added genotyping capacity globally, and uptake of genomic screening for prevention, the kit is uniquely positioned to support the democratization of personalized prescription.

Nala CDS™ Module-PGx Core and PGx Core qPCR kit are used together as a plug-and-play solution for labs with qPCR machines. The kit, which is a Research Use Only kit, reads 20 variants within 4 known pharmacogenes, CYP2D6, CYP2C9, CYP2C19, and SLCO1B1, and the software can generate up to 170+ drug-gene reports.

Based on studies in Singapore, 8% of local hospital admissions are caused by adverse drug reactions. Adverse drug reactions are also the fourth largest cause of death in the US. Pharmacogenomics-guided prescriptions have been urged to be adopted widely in the UK and by NHS.

One of the largest barriers for the implementation of pharmacogenomics is cost-effectiveness, especially in emerging markets. Many drugs that need to be personalized are old, generic drugs. Despite this, 88% of implementation studies have been proven cost-effective, though majority of the studies are still limited to developed markets.

"We are very excited about this milestone to build credibility in the European and home market in Southeast Asia. With pharmacogenomics testing becoming more and more ubiquitous around the world, it requires standardized and robust tools to support the rapid increase of adoption," says CEO Levana Sani.

Nala CDS™ is expanding into other use cases beyond pharmacogenomics, with partnerships with sequencing partners.

About Nalagenetics

Nalagenetics is a company focusing on development of genetic testing kit and software for personalized screening and prescriptions. Its flagship product, Nala Clinical Decision Support, is a genetic analysis and interpretation software for flexible input and diverse use cases, starting with pharmacogenomics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza its pharmacogenomics software reporting modules software Mark
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Visco: "Guerra peggiora prospettive crescita"
News to go
Anpi, morto presidente emerito Carlo Smuraglia
News to go
Milano, protesi e apparecchi dentali: 5 arresti per corruzione
News to go
Obbligo mascherine e Green pass, le novità
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2022, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Palermo, sconti Imu e Tari ad amici e parenti: nei guai dipendente comunale
News to go
Petrolio russo, intesa su embargo al vertice Ue
News to go
Covid, Costa: "A ottobre vaccino aggiornato, verso richiamo annuale"
News to go
Falsi referti screening cancro, arrestata dirigente Asl Roma 6
Samuele Bersani sull'autobus, il coro dei passeggeri per il cantante - Video
News
Migranti in Italia, i dati da gennaio 2022
News to go
In Italia cresce il numero di fumatori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza