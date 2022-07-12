Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 22:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:17 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 12 luglio

23:10 Governo, Di Maio: "M5S dica se sono fuori o dentro"

22:17 Depistaggio Borsellino: accuse prescritte per 2 poliziotti, assolto il terzo

21:27 Governo, incontro Letta-Draghi: "Sostegno Pd"

20:46 Catania, avrebbe ucciso pazienti con farmaci: arrestato infermiere

20:37 Violenze carcere Santa Maria Capua Vetere, in 105 rinviati a giudizio

19:43 Cannabis, Santori contro il Pd: "Somigliate alla Lega"

19:32 Covid Italia, "fino a metà italiani colpiti da Omicron 4-5"

19:16 Governo, Salvini: "Niente strappi, non minacciamo niente"

19:02 Decreto Aiuti, M5S verso astensione a voto fiducia in Senato

18:42 Roma, Salvini: "Chiederemo commissariamento per degrado"

18:29 Covid e immunità gregge, è possibile? Cosa dicono Bassetti, Gismondo, Pregliasco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nanotech Energy Announces New 517-Acre Nanotechnology-Powered Battery Manufacturing Campus in the Greater Reno Area

12 luglio 2022 | 15.28
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotech Energy, the world's leading manufacturer of graphene and the only producer of non-flammable, graphene-based batteries on the market, is expanding its operations to Storey County, Nevada, east of Reno, with a new 517-acre, multiple building manufacturing facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. The high-volume facility will significantly increase Nanotech Energy's manufacturing capacity to produce and scale its patented, non-flammable Graphene batteries. The first of 2 buildings planned will produce 2.5 Gwh of batteries with the plan to continue expansion to has high as 15Gwh over he next several years. Nanotech's new factory will also produce other graphene-powered products, including EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, conductive adhesives and silver nanowires. View a short video about Nanotech Energy here.

Nanotech Energy has already broken ground on the campus, which will include multiple buildings and a combined footprint in excess of one million square feet, in support of the company's exponential U.S. and international expansion. The new campus is anticipated to bring more than 1000 jobs to the region over the next five years, including a significant number of engineering and research positions. The first building is slated to open in Q4 2022 and they are currently taking battery pre-orders. They will begin limited production in 2023 with full production starting in 2024. 

"Nanotech Energy's proprietary, graphene-based, nanotechnology overcomes the safety, limited storage capacity and recharge speed challenges of traditional lithium-ion batteries, and our new Northern Nevada facility will manufacture energy storage that will help power the world," said Nanotech Energy Chairman, CEO and co-founder, Dr. Jack Kavanaugh. "Nanotech Energy is the first and only producer to break the 50% content barrier by reaching 98% monolayer graphene, the wonder material that powers our products. We've already developed groundbreaking energy storage using technology that has the high capacity of a battery and the power performance of supercapacitors in a single solution."

Nanotech Energy recently announced $64 million Series D funding at a $550 million post-Series D valuation. The Series D funding led by Taiwan's largest financial services company, Fubon Financial Holding Co, and brought the total amount of funding raised to date by Nanotech Energy to $94.9 million.

"The expansion of Nanotech Energy to Northern Nevada is a potential game-changer that aligns closely with our energy and economic development initiatives, bringing a significant number of high paying, engineering jobs to our community," said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN (The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada). "The future of generations to come depends on technological advances that harness renewable energy and implementation in products that have the potential to impact and benefit countless aspects of our lives. Nanotech Energy is leading this charge and I couldn't be more excited to welcome them to Nevada. A special thanks to the Governor's Office of Economic Development for supporting this project."

Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Our very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Florida and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com.

All trademarks contained herein are the respective property of their owners.

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSE_IH8OkBoPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845657/Nanotech_Energy_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250815/NE_logo__002_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia ICT ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Nanotech Energy's manufacturing capacity including EMI facility produttore cinematografico
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 12 luglio: contagi e decessi
News to go
Covid Hong Kong, torna braccialetto elettronico per quarantena
News to go
Whatsapp, in arrivo nuove emoji per commentare
News to go
Lavoro, incontro Draghi-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Covid, donna e single: ecco chi è più protetto
News to go
Giappone, oggi i funerali di Shinzo Abe
News to go
Spesa, italiani scelgono alimenti sempre più regionali
News to go
Palermo, droga calata col 'panaro': 4 misure cautelari
News to go
Guerra Ucraina Russia, ultime notizie e news del 12 luglio
News to go
Onu, a novembre saremo 8 miliardi sulla Terra
News to go
Roma, procura avvia indagine su incendio a Centocelle
News to go
Prime sei condanne a Roma per assalto alla Cgil
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza