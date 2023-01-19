Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:37
comunicato stampa

Nanotech Energy, Inc. Reveals Plans for New £1bn UK Gigafactory

19 gennaio 2023 | 14.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US battery manufacturer Nanotech Energy, Inc. has revealed it is investigating seven sites in the UK as the final location for a potential £1bn new Gigafactory.

The final decision, which will be made based on a combination of technical aspects  and strategic alignments with OEM partners, could see the UK become a second home for the production of Nanotech Energy's patented, high-performing, non-flammable graphene-powered lithium-ion batteries.

If the project is given the go-ahead, it will complement Nanotech Energy's 517-acre manufacturing facility in Storey County, Nevada, where the first building is due to open in Q4 2022 and full battery production will begin in 2024.

Dr. Jack Kavanaugh, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Nanotech Energy, said: "Battery storage is finally set to fulfil its potential. After more than seven years of R&D, Nanotech Energy's non-flammable lithium-ion batteries are among the safest and most environmentally friendly options on the market. They also offer significantly better recharge speeds and greater storage capacities than traditional batteries, and moving into a new phase of production at our proposed £1bn Gigafactory will dramatically accelerate the advance of the UK's EV sector."

The batteries produced by Nanotech Energy have the capacity to revolutionise the performance of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, marine equipment, power walls, energy storage, and military hardware.

Mauran Kumar, Director of Marketing at Nanotech Energy, said: "The UK needs to significantly grow its battery production capacity to meet the huge forecast demand, and Nanotech Energy is well positioned to help address that demand with the safest chemistry in the battery market."

Nanotech Energy's batteries are safer and higher performing than traditional lithium-ion batteries and battery packs. They feature a competitive energy density and cycle life, and can operate between -40°C and +60°C (which is superior to traditional lithium-ion and emerging solid-state batteries).

By using electrodes based on graphene, and then enhancing them with a proprietary non-flammable electrolyte, Nanotech Energy's batteries provide the ultimate solution in safety and performance.

Contact sales@nanotechenergy.com to request samples of Nanotech Energy's, 18650 cells or fully customizable, non-flammable pouch cell batteries.

Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Our very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable lithium-ion batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985959/Nanotech_Energy_Inc__Jack_Kavanaugh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250815/NE_logo__002_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanotech-energy-inc-reveals-plans-for-new-1bn-uk-gigafactory-301725266.html

Tag
Energia ICT Ambiente US battery manufacturer Nanotech Energy Inc. Regno Unito
