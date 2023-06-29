Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 15:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:25 Copiano compito di matematica alla maturità 2023, denunciati

15:19 Putin, Prigozhin e le 'purghe': i dubbi dopo la rivolta di Wagner

14:15 Ucraina, Schlein: "Guardiamo con speranza a missione cardinale Zuppi a Mosca" - Video

13:55 Palio Siena 2023, tutto pronto per il 2 luglio: orari, dove vederlo in tv

13:14 Santanchè, Giorgia Meloni: "Chiarirà la sua posizione in Aula"

12:53 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, scattano nuove perquisizioni

12:41 Soumahoro denuncia: "Insulti razzisti alla Camera" - Video

12:38 Università, addio all'economista Giuseppe Di Taranto

12:22 Maddaloni, folgorato da scarica elettrica: morto fornaio

11:56 Caserta, armato di pistola insegue e sperona l'ex moglie

11:48 Ascolti tv, gli Under 21 di Italia-Norvegia vincono la prima serata

11:29 'SquisIta- L'Italia in un boccone', promuove eccellenze Emilia Romagna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NARXOZ UNIVERSITY CONTINUES STRONG PERFORMANCE WITH INCLUSION IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

29 giugno 2023 | 15.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Narxoz University included in prestigious QS World University Rankings for the first time

- Placed at #1201-1400, Narxoz scored highly on employment outcomes, academic reputation, citations per faculty and international faculty

- Follows further recent recognition from QS Stars and the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University, a leading private university in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the QS World University Rankings.

 

 

Placed at #1201-1400, this is the first time that Narxoz University has been included in the prestigious rankings, which cover almost 1,500 institutions from around the world. The rankings are based on a range of factors, with Narxoz scoring highly on employment outcomes, academic reputation, citations per faculty and international faculty.

This recognition builds on Narxoz's recent successes, when earlier this month the university became the 111th university to receive 4 stars out of 5 ("Very Good") from QS Stars, based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment.

In June, Narxoz was also ranked in British publication Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2023 at 601-800 for the quality of its education. The ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries, which are evaluated on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This performance reflects the international opportunities the university offers through its partnerships with renowned institutions including Penn State University, Mykolas Romeris University, and Coventry University. Narxoz University is a non-profit organization, supported by its sole shareholder Bulat Utemuratov, with all proceeds reinvested into the university.

Miras Daulenov, the President of Narxoz University, commented: "Inclusion by QS reaffirms that Narxoz is on the path towards academic excellence. We are focused on delivering quality education to the highest international standards, providing the best facilities for study and opportunities for student advancement. This result is evidence of our rapid progress."

Sergei Khristoliubov, QS Regional Director, said: "Congratulations to the management, faculty and students of Narxoz University on their entry in the ranking of the best universities in the world - QS World University Rankings. This is a significant milestone in Narxoz's history and a result of the hard work of its amazing team. We wish you every success in your ambitions plans and educational projects."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144211/Narxoz_University.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-university-continues-strong-performance-with-inclusion-in-qs-world-university-rankings-301866986.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46384 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza prestigious QS World University Rankings performance CONTINUES strong performance performance with INCLUSION
Vedi anche
News to go
Titan, ritrovati resti umani nei detriti del sommergibile
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e crisi Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Caro energia e gas, Cdm approva decreto con aiuti
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza