Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
comunicato stampa

Naser Taher awarded 'Chairman of the Year' in Dubai

23 febbraio 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Chairman of MultiBank Group took home the top award, and the MultiBank Group was also awarded the Leading Financial Derivatives Institution

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prestigious Le Fonti Awards Ceremony was held on Thursday night, 16th of February at The Palace Downtown Dubai, hosting prominent business leaders from around the globe.

The annual Awards honor the highest levels of business excellence and are acclaimed across the industry as a true quality mark. At the ceremony, MultiBank Group was awarded the 'Leading Financial Derivatives Institution'; and Chairman Mr. Naser Taher was recognized as the 'Chairman of the Year'.

Speaking on the double win, Chairman Mr. Naser Taher said, "It is a testament to the dedication, and commitment of our team," recognizing the efforts of the entire MultiBank Group. In his speech, Mr. Taher stated, "MultiBank Group has grown to be one of the largest, if not the largest, financial derivatives institution with a daily turnover of USD 12.1 billion, over 1 million customers, and over 30,000 institutional clients. Additionally, we maintain an unblemished record with all our 11 regulators since 2005."

Le Fonti focuses on enhancing companies' unique features. Fostering a business community of over ten million people globally, the event offered an opportunity for industry leaders to connect, learn and grow with each other. The Summit and Awards Ceremony was followed by an entertaining Gala Dinner, summing up a successful night.

About MultiBank Group:

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. It now boasts a phenomenal daily trading volume in excess of US$ 12.1 billion per day and provides services to an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers from over 100 countries across 5 continents worldwide. Since its inception, MultiBank Group has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, offering brokerage services and asset management. The group offers its valued customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Foreign Exchange, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information about MultiBank Group, please visit https://multibankfx.com/.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkMgtGscWB0Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007966/Naser_Taher_at_Le_Fonti.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951277/MBG_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naser-taher-awarded-chairman-of-the-year-in-dubai-301754293.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
