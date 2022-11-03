Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
23:43 Ucraina, Onu boccia proposta Russia per commissione inchiesta su armi biologiche

22:56 Migranti, Germania a Italia: "Presti velocemente soccorso a Humanity 1"

22:53 Juve-Psg 1-2, bianconeri di Allegri in Europa League

22:52 Milan-Salisburgo 4-0, rossoneri agli ottavi di Champions

22:03 Saluto romano e ostentazione simboli fascisti a Predappio: 8 indagati

21:53 Ascoli Piceno, cade nel tombino: 83enne morto annegato

21:40 Bologna, bimba di 4 anni cade dal secondo piano e muore

21:38 Covid Cina, al via somministrazione primo vaccino inalabile al mondo

20:41 Decreto rave, viceministro Giustizia: "Norma migliorabile"

20:38 Caro bollette, Tajani: "Da Cdm venerdì segnale forte, da 7 a 10 miliardi"

20:18 Ponte sullo Stretto, Sgarbi: "Non si farà, è un miraggio"

20:14 Sgarbi: "Ponte di Messina non si farà, è un miraggio" - Video

comunicato stampa

Nash Squared: Despite economic turmoil, Global tech spend grows at its third fastest rate in over 15 years, finds world's largest digital leadership survey

03 novembre 2022 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite 87% of digital leaders expecting an economic downturn, global tech spend this year is set to grow at its third fastest rate in over 15 years, as over half (52%) of digital leaders expect their technology budget to rise, and only 12% expect their budget to fall, finds the world's largest and longest running survey of senior technology decision makers. 

 

But the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report, in collaboration with CIONET found investment has slowed in emerging tech like AI and Big Data, threatening opportunities to innovate through global economic instability. Although investment remains strong in cloud (63% reporting large-scale usage), companies are cutting back their investment in all the other technologies (Big Data, AI/ML and RPA) that are key to innovation and to gaining a competitive advantage.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared said:

"Economic headwinds are gathering and indicators are turning negative – but despite or even because of this, businesses know that investment in technology remains crucial. Both to maximise the efficiency of what they already have and to become more agile and responsive in highly unpredictable conditions, technology is the key enabler. But while technology investment intentions stand at their third highest level in over 15 years, nevertheless there are signs that some businesses are reining back on investment in areas like AI and Big Data. The reasons for this are understandable, but organisations should be careful not to cut back too deeply."

Full release here

About Nash Squared

Nash Squared are the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and transforming their technology and digital capability.

www.nashsquared.com

Media Contacts:David Pippett

ProServ PR

david@proservpr.com 

+44 (0) 7899 798197

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857764/Nash_Squared_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nash-squared-despite-economic-turmoil-global-tech-spend-grows-at-its-third-fastest-rate-in-over-15-years-finds-worlds-largest-digital-leadership-survey-301666649.html

in Evidenza