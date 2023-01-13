Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Gennaio 2023
00:30
NashTech makes strategic acquisition of North American cloud and data solutions provider, Knoldus

13 gennaio 2023 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America.

Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.

The acquisition significantly strengthens NashTech's footprint in the world's largest technology market and adds important expertise in the fast-growing areas of cloud and data. It extends NashTech's global development centre capability, which includes hubs in Vietnam, Latin America and now India.

Nick Lonsdale, CEO of NashTech, said: "NashTech is all about creating success and value for our clients and Knoldus' deep expertise and strong track record in cloud and data solutions takes our offer to a new level. We look forward to welcoming the Knoldus team and clients to NashTech at this very exciting time of growth and development."

Vikas Hazrati, CEO of Knoldus, shared: "We are excited about joining NashTech. As we continue to build on our achievements over the last ten years, Knoldus coming into the NashTech organisation will enable us to offer clients further capability and capacity to support them on their digital transformation journey to success."

Cuong Nguyen, MD of NashTech, Vietnam commented: "This represents a step change in how we can help and support our clients in delivering technology solutions. They are the perfect fit for us, and I look forward to working with them."

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared, added: "This acquisition represents a very significant step forward in NashTech's footprint in the important North America market. It forms part of the wider Nash Squared strategy of being a global leader in technology solutions and recruitment, supporting our clients with their digital transformation journey with choice and agility and building on the significant existing strength in Europe. I am delighted to welcome Knoldus into the Nash Squared family."

Media Contact:

Michelle ThomasNash Squaredmichelle.thomas@nashsquared.com+44 (0) 20 7333 2677

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nashtech-makes-strategic-acquisition-of-north-american-cloud-and-data-solutions-provider-knoldus-301721316.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza