Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 11:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:57 Inter, Lukaku sbarca a Milano: "Troppo contento"

10:52 Nato, Biden: "Altre difese aeree in Italia e Germania"

10:43 Texas, strage di migranti morti in un camion: sono 51 le vittime

10:39 Monza, accoltella un uomo alla gola: arresto in flagranza per tentato omicidio

10:29 Libri, presentato 'La guerra di Putin, attacco alla democrazia in Europa'

10:10 Ucraina, Kherson prepara referendum su adesione a Russia

10:05 Nato, vertice Madrid al via. Stoltenberg: "Da Cina sfida a nostri valori"

09:45 Banca Popolare Sondrio, nel nuovo piano 550 mln dividendi al 2025

09:20 Caldo record con temperature bollenti, ecco fino a quando: le previsioni

08:56 Sigfrido Ranucci: "Indagine minacce? Credo sia atto dovuto"

08:40 Ucraina, nuovi raid e missili Russia: vittime

08:05 Torino, fermata la banda delle 'spaccate' - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) launches the documentary film: "A Small Country with a Big Heart"

29 giugno 2022 | 11.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the newly released documentary film "A Small Country with a Big Heart'' explores the true meaning of hospitality through a little known story from Moldova. 

Moldova, one of the smallest countries in Europe, welcomed over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees, known locally as "guests," into their homes and hearts this year. This documentary explores how and why Moldova, including its small tourism sector, immediately united and responded with open doors. 

The film documents this story through the eyes of eight hosts from five rural guest houses throughout Moldova: Sergiu (Hanul lui Hanganu), Liuba (Vila Roz), Dan, Zaharia and Tatiana (Casa Veche), Ana (Gagauz Sofrasi), Olesea and Anatol (Eco-Resort Butuceni). On the unexpected front line of this humanitarian crisis, they immediately decided to open their guest houses, normally used for hosting tourists, to provide safe refuge and a welcoming smile to their Ukrainian guests. 

Another important message: the viewer understands from this complex and dramatic context the nature of Moldovan hospitality. Genuine, even in times of crisis.

The film also tells the story of how a small tourism sector immediately united and acted in response to a humanitarian emergency, as seen through the Moldova for Peace campaign. This highlights tourism's potential strength and positive impact. 

Finally, the documentary takes the viewer across Moldova to see some undiscovered places in this little known country. What you will see may surprise you, and the film invites viewers to visit and experience this hospitality for themselves. 

The documentary gets its name from how the international press and United Nations began to refer to Moldova because of its heartfelt response to the refugee crisis, despite the country's small size of 2.6 million people and limited resources.

For more information about "A Small Country with a Big Heart" and how to host screenings of the documentary, please get in touch at: info@moldova.travel

The documentary is directed by Daniela Donici and Lucia Lupu with production by ANTRIM / Lulu Creative. Film image by Lucian Spătaru. It is supported by the National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) and Moldova Travel with the support of the EDGE Buy-in Moldova Competitiveness Transition Activity funded by USAID.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Orrpzu202c

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza documentary film A Small Country with a Big Heart film film A Small Country with a Big Heart
Vedi anche
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
News to go
Traffico di droga dal Sudamerica, 19 arresti
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza