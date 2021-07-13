Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:48
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) - UK Issues MedTech Innovation Briefing on 'Trublood®- Prostate' for Precision Non-invasive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Described by Experts as a 'Game Changer'

13 luglio 2021 | 15.11
LETTURA: 4 minuti

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics, a world leading non-invasive cancer analytics and diagnostics company, announced the publication of the internationally recognized MedTech Innovation Briefing (MIB) from the United Kingdom's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on its CE marked 'Trublood®- Prostate' test to be used for precision triaging of patients to avoid unnecessary invasive biopsies.

Trublood® is a blood based non-invasive liquid biopsy for diagnosis of prostate cancer

MIBs are published as "NICE advice" series to U.K. National Health Service (NHS) hospitals and clinical commissioning groups / payers who are considering using innovative technologies. The briefing highlights the following:

®®®®®®®

Trublood®-Prostate is a non-invasive, blood-based liquid biopsy for diagnostic triaging of individuals with an elevated risk of prostate cancer. It detects Prostate-speciﬁc Circulating Ensembles of Tumor Associated Cells (C-ETACs), which are ubiquitous in the blood of individuals with prostate cancer and undetectable in healthy individuals or patients with benign prostate conditions. It has an accuracy of 99.50% to detect Prostate Adenocarcinoma, a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 99.33%.

Over 100,000 prostate biopsies are performed annually in the UK. Of these, approximately 56,000 cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed annually, indicating a detection rate of 56% post biopsy. Thus, approximately 44% of all prostate biopsies are avoidable. 44,000 fewer biopsies would mean a significant reduction in the number of patients who undergo an invasive procedure with several procedural risks. Reduction in number of biopsies also indicates a significant reduction of burden on the cancer management expenses and infrastructure, reduced waiting times and reduced referrals. 

Dr Tim Crook, Medical Oncologist at the Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, said that "Trublood®-Prostate is an innovative, non-invasive test for prostate cancer that offers unprecedented sensitivity and specificity without the risks and morbidity associated with tissue biopsy. The utility of Trublood®-Prostate clearly demonstrates the potential of CETAC-based technology for the early detection of multiple other cancer types with implications in cancer diagnosis and screening".

Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics, stated "We are excited to see the NICE MIB on the use of Trublood®-Prostate. NICE is considered to be the world's leading authority in evaluating innovative medical technologies and uses rigorous processes for assessment for both clinical and economic outcomes. We are extremely proud that Trublood®-Prostate is recognized as an innovation for better management of suspected prostate cancer. This briefing will help healthcare decision-makers in the United Kingdom and worldwide to consider the adoption of Trublood® for more efficient management of symptomatic individuals. We remain fully committed to meeting absolute quality standards and pushing innovation in non-invasive diagnostic techniques for difficult to biopsy cancers."

About Datar Cancer Genetics

Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research company specializing in non-invasive techniques for better diagnosis, treatment decisions, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a state of art, College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited facility. The Company has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany and India.

Contact: Dr Vineet Datta - drvineetdatta@datarpgx.com

Website: datarpgx.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572835/Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo.jpg   Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572837/Trublood_Prostate_Cancer.jpg

 

Datar Cancer Genetics Logo

 

