Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:53 Migranti, 92 su Ocean Viking a Salerno: la metà sono minori soli

08:43 Taiwan, Taipei: "20 aerei e 3 navi militari cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:56 Olanda, deraglia treno: 1 morto e almeno 30 feriti

07:49 Gf Vip 2023, Nikita Pelizon vince la settima edizione

00:01 Pnrr, ipotesi Lega su rinuncia a parte dei soldi: lo stop di Meloni

23:33 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia non potrà nascondersi dietro sedia all'Onu"

21:11 Atp Estoril 2023, Fognini vince il derby con Giannessi

20:02 Usa, bimbo di 2 anni trovato morto nella bocca di un alligatore

19:35 Elezioni Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calenda: "Risultato deludente per Terzo Polo"

18:38 Migranti, il salvataggio sull'isola di Lampione - Video

18:33 Pnrr, Conte: "Spaccature governo preoccupano, sì a tavolo comune"

18:27 Elezioni Friuli Venezia Giulia, Meloni: "Vittoria Fedriga premia buon governo centrodestra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Natura &Co sells Aesop to L'Oréal

04 aprile 2023 | 00.48
LETTURA: 4 minuti

With a strengthened financial structure, Natura &Co to focus on strategic priorities

SÃO PAULO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co (NYSE – NTCO; B3 – NTCO3) announces that it has reached an agreement under which L'Oréal will acquire Aesop, opening a new chapter of the luxury beauty brand's growth story after 10 successful years under Natura &Co's stewardship.

Under the transaction, L'Oréal has signed an agreement to acquire Aesop for an enterprise value of US$ 2.525 bn. The transaction is still subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2023.

With the transaction, Natura &Co will strengthen and deleverage its balance sheet, freeing up resources to focus on its strategic priorities, notably the integration in Latin America, as well as the further optimization of Avon International's footprint and the improvement of The Body Shop´s business.

Since becoming part of Natura &Co in 2012, Aesop has posted spectacular growth. Between 2012 and 2022, gross sales increased from US$28 million to US$537 million. The number of stores and counters increased from 52 to 395 as Aesop expanded its geographic footprint from 8 markets to 29. More recently, in 2022, Aesop opened its first physical stores in Mainland China, and significantly grew its fragrance category.

Fabio Barbosa, Chief Executive Officer of Natura &Co, declared: "The divestment of Aesop marks a new development cycle for Natura &Co. With a strengthened financial structure and a deleveraged balance sheet, Natura &Co, exercising strict financial discipline, will be able to sharpen its focus on its strategic priorities, notably our investment plan in Latin America. We will also be able to concentrate on continuing to improve The Body Shop's business and refocusing Avon International's footprint. We are proud of the remarkable success of the Aesop brand, and we are extremely grateful to all Aesop's associates, who contributed immensely not only to Aesop's success, but also to making Natura &Co what it is today. We are confident that Aesop's growth story will continue under the ownership of L'Oréal and wish Aesop continued success in this new chapter."

Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal Groupe, said, "I am very excited to welcome Aesop and its teams to the L'Oréal Groupe family. Aesop is the epitome of avant-garde beauty, whose products are not only made with great care and exceptional attention to detail; they are a superb combination of urbanity, hedonism and undeniable luxury. Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and L'Oréal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and Travel retail."

Michael O'Keefe, CEO of Aesop, added: "This is an exciting day for Aesop. With the support of Natura &Co, over the past decade, we have built Aesop into an admirable global force in the luxury beauty space, with a powerful product proposition and a unique customer and retail experience.  We now enter the next phase of our development and I'm confident that with L'Oréal's partnership we will be able to bring our exceptional skincare products to even more people and continue to expand our brand globally. We thank Natura &Co for its support and are greatly looking forward to working with L'Oréal to continue our development, building on our distinctive brand and heritage."

Morgan Stanley served as lead financial advisor, Bank of America as financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell as main legal advisor to Natura &Co.

About Natura &CoNatura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$36.3 billion in 2022. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. For 136 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

About AesopAesop is an aspirational, luxury brand, that provides efficacious and sensorial products across multiple beauty and wellness categories, including hair, body, skin, home, and fragrance. Since its creation in 1987, Aesop has delivered significant organic growth while maintaining its strong brand ethos and staying true to its core social and environmental values. Its global footprint of over 395 uniquely designed locations, elegant customer experience and purpose-driven approach have proven particularly attractive to a loyal and expanding community of customers, and the company is now well positioned to become a pioneer in the luxury beauty space. Aesop is proudly a Certified B Corporation®.

Press ContactBrunswick GroupSão Paulo + 55 11 3076 7620London + 44 020 7404 5959natura@brunswickgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natura-co-sells-aesop-to-loreal-301788946.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN60949 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Natura &Co to focus sells Aesop to focus L'Oréal
Vedi anche
Bomba San Pietroburgo, la confessione di Darya Trepova - Video
News to go
Lavoro, Eurostat: "Occupazione cresce, ma Italia ultima in Ue"
News to go
Inps, Papa: "Rendere concretamente possibile diritto pensione"
Migranti, il salvataggio sull'isola di Lampione - Video
Attentato San Pietroburgo, una donna entra nel bar con presunta bomba - Video
News to go
Fatturazioni post-recesso, Antitrust multa compagnie telefoniche
News to go
Kosovo, Thaci a processo all'Aja: "Mi dichiaro non colpevole"
Esplosione San Pietroburgo, la consegna della statuetta-bomba a Tatarsky - Video
News to go
Elezioni Friuli Venezia Giulia, Meloni: "Fedriga ha lavorato bene, mai considerata ipotesi sconfitta"
News to go
Meloni: "Ragioniamo su un liceo del Made in Italy"
News to go
Zelensky in Polonia il 5 aprile
News to go
Pd, Schlein nomina Camusso e Misiani commissari a Caserta e in Campania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza