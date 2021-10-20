Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:08 Covid, Pregliasco: "Strette mano e abbracci? Vediamo in primavera"

16:01 Covid Usa, piano per vaccino a bambini 5-11 anni

15:43 Renzi: "Finché mi chiamano continuerò a girare all'estero"

15:33 Covid oggi Vda, sei contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 20 ottobre

15:13 Lazio, addestratore Olympia: "Sono di destra, il mio è saluto militare"

15:11 Covid Campania, De Luca contro le 'green pippe': "Se ci distraiamo, a novembre richiudiamo"

14:55 Entra nel vivo la campagna MIELO-Spieghi sui social

14:46 Covid oggi Gb, Sanità lancia allarme ma da governo 'no' a nuove restrizioni

14:12 Green Pass, Ue: Stati possono riconoscere vaccino Sputnik

13:57 Covid oggi Basilicata, 20 contagi: bollettino 20 ottobre

13:55 Green pass lavoro, tamponi in farmacia anche oltre orario e in giorni chiusura

13:50 Covid Brasile, Senato accusa Bolsonaro: "Crimini contro umanità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Natures Crops Debuts Natralipid Cosmetic Oils at NYSCC

20 ottobre 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natures Crops International, a vertically-integrated producer of specialty oils for nutraceuticals, food, and personal care products, will debut its Natralipid™ platform of specialty personal care oils at the NYSCC Supplier's Day show on Nov 10th-11th at the Javits Center in New York City. Responsive to widespread consumer demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in cosmetics and skin care, Natralipid oils are 100% plant-based, expeller-pressed oils that provide superior functionality, traceability, and purity. The Natralipid line consists of Abyssinian, Ahiflower®, and Meadowfoam seed oils.

Natralipid oils are regeneratively grown, always traceable from soil to oil, and sustainably processed in a risk-mitigated and quality-assured supply chain. Each Natralipid oil is carefully developed for superior in-class performance in cosmetics and personal care applications. Natralipid Abyssinian oil is the richest plant-based oil for lubricity, hair radiancy, strength and silkiness. Natralipid Ahiflower oil's uniquely high omega-3 SDA and omega-6 GLA content supports topical anti-aging applications. Natralipid Meadowfoam oil offers superior stability, emollience, moisturization, and transdermal barrier repair.

More than simply inert carrier oils, these high-quality botanical seed oils have been specially selected from elite varieties and rigorously tested for their unique fatty acid composition and excellent functionality in topical applications. All Natralipid oils meet Natures Crops' stringent Crop Assured 365® requirements for identity, purity, and traceability.

"The debut of Natralipid oils at NYSCC represents our commitment to meeting growing consumer and formulator demands for all-natural, non-synthetic, clean label ingredients in beauty and personal care products which perform as well as synthetic analogs," said Greg Cumberford, VP Science and Regulatory with Natures Crops. "We carefully manage the full supply chain for Natralipid oils and we ensure that our oils are sustainably processed, never solvent extracted, and always physically refined from quality oilseeds grown from regeneratively cultivated sources."

As a vertically-integrated supplier, Natures Crops' specialty oil supply chain is robust and mitigates fully against supply or quality variations. All Natralipid oilseeds are grown exclusively on contract with Natures Crops. From 'soil to oil naturally', the Natralipid platform is managed to ensure full traceability, scalable supply and security, and consistent pricing.

Natralipid oils will be exhibited at NYSCC booth #557. For more information go to https://nysuppliers21.mapyourshow.com and search on "Natralipid". Also visit Natures Crops' website at www.naturescrops.com. For more information contact: info@naturescrops.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza Javits Center in New York City at NYSCC line consists at
Vedi anche
News to go
In Calabria due Comuni zona rossa
News to go
Condannati per mafia percepivano reddito cittadinanza: 109 denunciati
News to go
Manovra, taglio tasse da 8 mld. Interventi su pensioni
News to go
Vaccini Covid, con terza dose più efficaci: lo studio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Coldiretti: "Stop sugar tax salva 5mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita della media Ue"
Ruby ter, legale Berlusconi: "Salute in cauto miglioramento"
News to go
Switch off, al via transizione verso nuova tv digitale
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione' salva salute
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre
News to go
Voto ai 18enni per il Senato, Mattarella promulga la legge
News to go
No Green Pass, Lamorgese: "Quanto accaduto non dovrà ripetersi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza