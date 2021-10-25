Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:08 Giustizia, Caiazza (Penalisti): "Abolire abuso d'ufficio e assurdo reato traffico influenze illecite"

13:43 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:39 Covid oggi Fvg, 71 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 25 ottobre

13:34 Covid oggi Puglia, 82 contagi: bollettino 25 ottobre

13:29 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Preoccupati per terza dose, vorremmo fare di più"

13:16 "Sinner, futuro da numero 1": i big azzurri incoronano Jannik

13:15 Spari contro auto a Tor Bella Monaca, indagano i pm della Dda

12:57 Mattarella: "Giovani si mettano in gioco"

12:53 Altroconsumo, come gestire i risparmi con pianificazione finanziaria

12:46 Morte Luca Attanasio, la moglie: "Mio marito non è stato protetto"

12:37 Rezza: "Covid sotto controllo solo con 90% copertura vaccino"

12:25 Pillola anti covid, Ema avvia revisione farmaco Merck

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NCCN Works with Polish Health Leaders to Improve Cancer Standardization, Coordination, and Outcomes

25 ottobre 2021 | 09.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

International collaboration publishes first of several evidence-based expert consensus guidelines with latest cancer treatment recommendations, beginning with cervical cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN ®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines® for Cervical Cancer: Poland Edition. This is the organization's most-recent collaboration to advance global cancer care through recommendations based on the latest evidence and expert consensus. NCCN also works on regional guidelines adaptations, translations, and harmonizations with local providers across Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the Caribbean, and other countries in Asia, Europe, and South America.

"It's easier to predict cancer care needs when we work together to standardize care on an international scale—carefully adjusted for unique regional variations—improving quality while controlling costs," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, CEO, NCCN. "Everyone worldwide should benefit from our rapidly expanding knowledge on how to treat cancer most effectively. This goes both ways; when we work with experts around the globe we learn valuable lessons for improving cancer care in the United States."

The NCCN Guidelines® for Cervical Cancer: Poland Edition are a pilot project through a collaboration organized by Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute (MSCNRIO), Alliance for Innovation (AFI), and NCCN. The project is led by Polish oncologists and includes the Health Technology Assessment Agency, National Health Fund, Ministry of Health representatives, and Polish patient advocacy groups.

There are plans to expand the NCCN Guidelines: Poland Editions to eventually cover the majority of incident cancer cases in Poland. The next NCCN Guidelines to be adapted are:

NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. They are widely used and well-regarded by cancer care providers around the world as noted in recent independent, peer-reviewed studies out of Nigeria, Italy, and China.

View International Adaptations and Translations of NCCN Guidelines at NCCN.org/global and join the conversation with #NCCNGlobal.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN ®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients ® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation ®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact: Rachel Darwin267-622-6624darwin@nccn.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666371/NCCNCervicalPolandCover.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Improve Cancer Standardization consensus guidelines International collaboration publishes first consensus
Vedi anche
News to go
Halloween, sequestrati oltre 1,5 mln giocattoli e addobbi pericolosi
News to go
Ancora maltempo al Sud, allerta per pioggia e temporali
News to go
Napoli, sgominato nuovo clan di Castellammare di Stabia
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 24 ottobre
News to go
Baldwin spara sul set, "proiettili veri usati per gioco da troupe"
News to go
Ambiente, sì italiani a eolico e fotovoltaico vicino casa
News to go
MotoGp, Quartararo è campione del mondo
News to go
Pasta, in 10 anni consumi raddoppiati
News to go
Covid Gb, "Johnson si prepara a Piano B"
News to go
Green pass, Usb: sciopero dei portuali di Genova il 25 e 26 ottobre
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Reggio Emilia, cittadinanza onoraria a Liliana Segre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza