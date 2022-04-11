Need Help Removing Stubborn Malware Other Antivirus Apps Don't Fix? SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk Generates Custom Malware Fixes for You

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited's SpyHunter 5 includes the HelpDesk – a one-on-one personalized technical support service. Sometimes users encounter unique problems related to stubborn malware infections that traditional anti-malware software may not fully detect or remove. SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk connects users directly to our SpyHunter 5 technicians who can create custom malware fixes to address unique malware issues where needed. SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk is completely integrated within SpyHunter 5; when a technician creates a custom malware fix, SpyHunter 5 automatically receives the fix. In just a few clicks, the fix can be easily and effectively applied.

How Does SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk Work?

1. Go to the "HelpDesk" menu and click the "Diagnostic Report" icon.2. Generate a "Diagnostic Report" and submit it to SpyHunter 5's technical team.3. The team will review your "Diagnostic Report" and will create a unique custom fix for you. Fixes are transmitted directly to SpyHunter 5. 4. When a fix is received by SpyHunter 5, you will receive a notification that it is ready to be applied. Applying the fix is as simple as clicking the "Apply Fix" button. SpyHunter 5 will take care of the rest.

To download SpyHunter 5 and try its HelpDesk along with its other anti-malware features, visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyware-helpdesk/.

How to Easily Remove Hard-to-Remove Malware with SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk?

SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk offers:

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware and other security threats affecting millions of PC and Mac® computer users on the web. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem, Checkmark Certified and TRUSTe.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783480/spyhunter_5_helpdesk_custom_fix.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802706/EnigmaSoft___Logo.jpg