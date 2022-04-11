Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Aprile 2022
comunicato stampa

Need Help Removing Stubborn Malware Other Antivirus Apps Don't Fix? SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk Generates Custom Malware Fixes for You

11 aprile 2022 | 14.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited's SpyHunter 5 includes the HelpDesk – a one-on-one personalized technical support service. Sometimes users encounter unique problems related to stubborn malware infections that traditional anti-malware software may not fully detect or remove. SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk connects users directly to our SpyHunter 5 technicians who can create custom malware fixes to address unique malware issues where needed. SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk is completely integrated within SpyHunter 5; when a technician creates a custom malware fix, SpyHunter 5 automatically receives the fix. In just a few clicks, the fix can be easily and effectively applied.

How Does SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk Work?

1.    Go to the "HelpDesk" menu and click the "Diagnostic Report" icon.2.    Generate a "Diagnostic Report" and submit it to SpyHunter 5's technical team.3.    The team will review your "Diagnostic Report" and will create a unique custom fix for you. Fixes are transmitted directly to SpyHunter 5. 4.    When a fix is received by SpyHunter 5, you will receive a notification that it is ready to be applied. Applying the fix is as simple as clicking the "Apply Fix" button. SpyHunter 5 will take care of the rest.

To download SpyHunter 5 and try its HelpDesk along with its other anti-malware features, visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyware-helpdesk/.

How to Easily Remove Hard-to-Remove Malware with SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk?

SpyHunter 5's HelpDesk offers:

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware and other security threats affecting millions of PC and Mac® computer users on the web. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem, Checkmark Certified and TRUSTe.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783480/spyhunter_5_helpdesk_custom_fix.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802706/EnigmaSoft___Logo.jpg 

Russia, il soldato e il bottino: decine di telefoni - Video
