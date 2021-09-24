Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 25 Settembre 2021
Nelson Global Products Acquires Tru-Flex

24 settembre 2021 | 22.04
STOUGHTON, Wis., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Global Products Inc. ("Nelson"), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of thermal management, acoustic, air and fluid mechanics, and structural solutions, has acquired Tru-Flex LLC ("Tru-Flex"), a manufacturer of highly engineered flexible elements for exhaust systems serving OEMs across a diverse set of global end markets.

Based in West Lebanon, Indiana, Tru-Flex supplies exhaust bellows, metal hoses and aftermarket products for on- and off-road commercial vehicle applications and has manufacturing locations in Indiana and Zimna Wodka, Poland. The acquisition enables Nelson to provide integrated thermal, fluid and NVH solutions, and expands Nelson's global footprint by adding manufacturing operations in Europe.

"We are excited to welcome the entire Tru-Flex team to Nelson," said Steve Scgalski, Nelson CEO. "Combining Tru-Flex's engineering strengths, engineered NVH solutions and European Operations with Nelson's global purchasing, logistics, manufacturing and distribution networks and engineering capabilities allows us to better serve our customers and accelerate growth."

HBM Holdings, a holding company owned by a family Trust established by founder Harry B. Mathews Jr., is the parent company of Tru-Flex. HBM will retain an ownership position through an investment in Nelson.

About Nelson Global ProductsWith 80 successful years of engineering and manufacturing experience, Nelson Global Products designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of thermal management, acoustic, air and fluid mechanics, and structural products for OEM and aftermarket use for the global on-highway, off-highway, industrial and powersports markets.

Nelson Global Products, a Wind Point Partners company, has over 3,500 employees and 23 manufacturing facilities located in the United States (10), India (6), Mexico (2), Brazil (2), Poland (1), China (1), and Australia (1). Additional information about Nelson Global Products locations, products, or services, is available at www.nelsongp.com.

About Wind Point PartnersWind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

