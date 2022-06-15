Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 16:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:31 Covid, Ciccozzi: "Rischio 100mila contagi? Non diamo numeri"

16:29 Caos seggi Palermo, Codacons: "Possibili reati gravissimi"

16:27 Ferrovie, sciopero nazionale 16-17 giugno: treni a rischio, le info

16:25 Fedez e l'audio degli incontri con lo psicologo: "Avevo voglia di una carezza pubblica"

16:25 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.530 casi e 6 decessi. A Roma 2.196 contagi

16:08 Figli disabili e assegno unico, aumento di 120 euro in bozza dl

15:59 Covid, addio mascherine: oltre 46 mld quelle usate in Italia

15:43 Cuzzilla, 'saremo decisivi per cambiamento Paese, serve Ue più equa'

15:43 Cuzzilla, 'inaccettabile pressione fiscale su dirigenti'

15:43 Al via la settima edizione di Lampedus'Amore

15:42 Immigrati in Ruanda, GB non esclude ritiro da Convenzione europea diritti uomo

15:35 Edison inaugura Parco eolico a Mazara del Vallo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Neon Announces the Launch of Developer Friendly, Multi-Cloud, Fully-Managed Postgres

15 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon, Inc., today announced the Technical Preview release of its cloud-native, fully managed Postgres at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress and Prisma Day in Berlin. Launching out of an invite-only Limited Preview, Neon's free tier offering is now available for everyone. Neon's innovative architecture maximizes the modern developer's efficiency and experience while minimizing cost.

The Hacker News community upvoted Neon as the number one trending topic on May 28. Neon's one-click start, bottomless storage, and autoscaling capabilities gained traction across the Postgres and wider development community.

"We're committed to our mission of creating an internet run on Postgres and supporting the next generation of developers," said Nikita Shamgunov, CEO of Neon. "Staying connected to the developer community, listening to their needs, and providing the tools to work smarter and faster are the first steps to reaching that goal."

Neon optimizes resources through decoupled storage and compute that automatically scales up for peak activity and down to zero on inactivity. Through a multi-tier cloud architecture, Neon provides bottomless storage and is currently compatible with Amazon S3, with more cloud storage providers to come.

"At scale, using Postgres alone is challenging," said Founders Fund Principal Leigh Marie Braswell. "Neon has built features that would've made my job as a developer easier in the past. The good news is that other developers can now take advantage of what Neon has to offer."

Neon impressed investors early, raising a combined $24 million during Seed and Series A funding rounds. With support from partners, including Prisma, Neon will continue to innovate – with plans to integrate more innovative tools for a new generation of developers. Neon showcases its commitment to open source values through its generous free tier and regular contributions to the DevOps community. With a robust feature roadmap, Neon looks forward to empowering developers to build with Postgres.

About Neon

Neon is a cloud-native, fully managed Postgres as a service backed by an impressive list of top-tier investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and Founders Fund. By separating storage from compute, Neon offers autoscaling, one-click start, multi-cloud compatibility, and bottomless storage to give developers a simple, reliable, and powerful experience. With a generous free tier, developers can quickly start and efficiently scale at will. Learn more at neon.tech.

Contact:press@neon.tech

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839554/Neon_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza tier offering Neon's fully managed Postgres at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress out
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas Russia, Gazprom riduce forniture Italia
New to go
Bonus 200 euro a colf e badanti, requisiti e pagamento
News to go
Milano, concorso in omicidio: arrestati in 24
News to go
Elena Del Pozzo uccisa a coltellate, la confessione della madre
News to go
Germania-Italia, disfatta azzurra per 5-2
News to go
Roma tra le due guerre, omaggio a Italo Insolera nelle fotografie Istituto Luce
News to go
Carburanti, Unc: governo blocchi speculazioni
News to go
Marche, corruzione e appalti truccati: 8 arresti
News to go
Buoni pasto, stop il 15 giugno in bar e ristoranti
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi a Bennett: "Risolvere crisi grano"
News to go
Cinque sostituzioni nel calcio diventano definitive
News to go
Catania, trovata morta la bimba scomparsa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza