Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:15 Ucraina, Schlein: "Guardiamo con speranza a missione cardinale Zuppi a Mosca" - Video

13:55 Palio Siena 2023, tutto pronto per il 2 luglio: orari, dove vederlo in tv

13:14 Santanchè, Giorgia Meloni: "Chiarirà la sua posizione in Aula"

12:53 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, scattano nuove perquisizioni

12:41 Soumahoro denuncia: "Insulti razzisti alla Camera" - Video

12:38 Università, addio all'economista Giuseppe Di Taranto

12:22 Maddaloni, folgorato da scarica elettrica: morto fornaio

11:56 Caserta, armato di pistola insegue e sperona l'ex moglie

11:48 Ascolti tv, gli Under 21 di Italia-Norvegia vincono la prima serata

11:29 'SquisIta- L'Italia in un boccone', promuove eccellenze Emilia Romagna

11:10 Palermo, arrestato chef 'pusher dei vip' Di Ferro. Gianfranco Miccichè: "Ho coscienza a posto"

10:59 Madonna ricoverata in terapia intensiva: come sta ora

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NESS DIGITAL ENGINEERING ACQUIRES MVP FACTORY - A LEADING GERMAN HEADQUARTERED PRODUCT DESIGN, DIGITAL INNOVATION AND VENTURE BUILDER

29 giugno 2023 | 14.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ACCELERATES LEADERSHIP IN END-END DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

TEANECK, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering is pleased to announce its acquisition of MVP Factory - a leading German headquartered corporate venture builder & product design studio.

"MVP Factory's expertise in helping clients incubate and scale digital ventures and design software products further strengthens our strategy to be a specialist in digital engineering," said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness. "We have been deeply impressed by MVP Factory's leadership and team in their distinctiveness and design-based approach to digital innovation. We are truly excited to have them join our team."

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, MVP Factory provides an end-to-end service for digital venture and product building and has successfully pioneered the venture studio model with global clients such as DB Schenker. It allows clients to ideate, validate, launch and scale digital ventures using lean and agile methodologies. Additionally, MVP Factory's cross-functional team offers an entrepreneurial mindset helping identify new opportunities and business models in rapidly changing industries.

"Joining Ness Digital Engineering, backed by KKR, offers a fascinating opportunity for the global expansion of MVP Factory," said Philipp Petrescu, MVP Factory's Founder & CEO. "Through our combined offering, Ness can further solidify its position as one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from new venture ideation and incubation to technical execution. The synergies will offer immediate value to our clients".

The transaction is expected to close at the end of June 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering, which funds managed by global investment firm KKR acquired in 2022 is a full life-cycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

For more information on this release contact

Vivek KangathGlobal Head of PR – Media Relationsvivek.kangath@ness.com  +91 9742565583

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144213/Ness_Blue_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ness-digital-engineering-acquires-mvp-factory--a-leading-german-headquartered-product-design-digital-innovation-and-venture-builder-301866919.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46319 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ACQUIRES MVP factory engineering factory fabbrica
Vedi anche
News to go
Titan, ritrovati resti umani nei detriti del sommergibile
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e crisi Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Caro energia e gas, Cdm approva decreto con aiuti
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza