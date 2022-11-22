Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:55 Addio a Roberto Maroni, tante volte all'Adnkronos

17:45 Brindisi, cadavere di donna trovato in una cella frigorifera

17:31 Energia, tetto a prezzo gas: la proposta della Commissione Ue

17:24 Eriksen, dall'incubo Europei al sogno mondiale 17 mesi dopo

16:56 Bari, 13enne trovata morta in casa: si indaga per istigazione a suicidio

16:51 Tensioni tra Verdi-Sinistra e Soumahoro, verso incontro domani

16:45 Roma, accuse incrociate genitori-figli: intera famiglia a processo per maltrattamenti

16:38 Ismea -Qualivita, Doc Igp, vino da record con 11,2 mld, formaggi del Sud +13%

16:28 Festival Berlino, a Steven Spielberg Orso d'Oro alla carriera

16:28 Arabia, capolavoro Renard: chi è l'allenatore saudita

16:25 Ucraina-Russia, falso Macron telefonò a Duda la notte del missile in Polonia

16:21 Ricerca, Bernini: "Arte e scienza nostri pilastri, pronta a dialogo con Parlamento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Neta Auto launches tech brand "Hozon Intelligent Technology" to lead further development of intelligent EVs

22 novembre 2022 | 12.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, Neta Auto held a press conference in Shanghai to unveil its global technology brand "Hozon Intelligent Technology", which consists of three sub brands - Hozon Supercomputing; Hozon Electric Drive; and Hozon Extended Range, along with three original and forward-looking products - the central supercomputing platform for intelligent vehicles; the 800V SiC high-performance electric drive system and the high-efficiency 3-in-1 range extender.

The Hozon central supercomputing platform adopts the central computing architecture and the SOA, or service-oriented architecture. It is highly intelligent and adaptable to different platform models.

The platform has a super computing power, large capacity of memory and abundant peripheral interfaces. Its computing power is up to 1000Tops, supporting the Level 4 autonomous driving.

The Hozon 800V SiC high-performance electric drive system is composed of three parts and adopts the industry-leading fully built-in cooling circulation structure, which features the 3-in-1 design with a high degree of integration. The system has three highlights: "high pressure", "high speed" and "high efficiency".

The electric drive system has an excellent performance, with the peak power of 250Kw, the maximum speed of 21000rpm, the maximum torque of 420N.m and the maximum output torque of 4600N.m. It is applicable to both 400V medium voltage (MV) platforms and 800V high voltage (HV) platforms. It enables a vehicle to travel up to 200km after only five minutes of charging. The overall battery life increases by 8%. At the same time, the system noise is reduced by five to eight dB.

The Hozon high-efficiency 3-in-1 range extender boasts four technical features: small size, low cost, high efficiency and good tranquility. The range extender provides four power operation modes: all electric; extended range drive + battery charging; extended range + battery drive; and security guard.

Neta Auto has launched the Neta S, the Neta U-II and the Neta V so far this year, enjoying considerable popularity in the market. Neta Auto has initiated its global strategy. In terms of monthly sales, the company has led other new forces in China's automotive industry for four consecutive months. The number of the company's customers worldwide has exceeded 220,000 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953470/1.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neta-auto-launches-tech-brand-hozon-intelligent-technology-to-lead-further-development-of-intelligent-evs-301685030.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza technology brand high performance electric drive Neta Auto held griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatar 2022, sorpresa ai mondiali: Argentina battuta da Arabia Saudita 1-2
News to go
Droga, cocaina dall'Olanda rivenduta nel Napoletano: 19 misure cautelari
News to go
Benzina e diesel, Mef: dal 1° dicembre 12 centesimi in più al litro
News to go
Bonus ristoranti e piscine, domande entro il 6 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, critica l'opposizione: Pd in piazza il 17 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Coraggiosa e fatta di scelte politiche"
Manovra, via libera a legge di bilancio da 35 miliardi
News to go
Addio a Roberto Maroni, la famiglia: "Ciao Bobo, inguaribile ottimista"
News to go
Patuelli (Abi): "Esiste rischio esercizio provvisorio"
News to go
Banche, crescono i pagamenti digitali
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, calciatori Iran in silenzio durante inno
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Bene piano azione Ue"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza