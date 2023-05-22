Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy adds cutting edge slot developer RAW iGaming to its library

22 maggio 2023 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROME, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, one of the most interesting online casinos in the country, has teamed up with innovative provider RAW iGaming to offer the best of their portfolio to NetBet players.

NetBet continues to make waves in the online casino industry with their enviable catalogue of slots. Over the past two decades, they have formed a number of strong relationships with some of the biggest game providers in the world, and this collaboration with RAW iGaming is sure to be no different.

RAW iGaming’s innovative SuperSlice® engine offers dynamic slices to every wheel design so players never know what those slices will contain. It could be a multiplier trigger, a high or a low value symbol, free spins, re-spins, expanding wilds or it could just be empty. This means the action never stops and is different on every spin.

This brand-new link-up with RAW iGaming allows NetBet’s Italy-based players the opportunity to try a fantastic array of slots, including Mad Joker Super Slice, Blackbeards Super Slice Rings and Popeye vs Brutus Super Slice .

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Here at NetBet, we pride ourselves on our relationship with our game providers and we welcome RAW iGaming to our online casino.

“They truly are ahead of their time with their unique graphics and intuitive gameplay, and we are certain that this will be the start of a fantastic partnership that will last for many years to come.”

Tom Wood, CEO at RAW, added: “This is a great partnership that will allow NetBet players to access our truly thrilling online casino content for the first time.

“This integration will allow NetBet to stand out from its rivals with disruptive and innovative content that keeps players coming back from more.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

About RAW iGaming

Founded in March 2021 by well-known industry experts, is a completely new studio with a conviction to create entertainment that stands out. They develop innovative, easy-to-understand and boundary-pushing slot games, always based on behavioural insights and accumulated learnings. For more information, go to www.linkedin.com/company/raw-igaming

 

