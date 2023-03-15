Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
17:31
NetBet Italy adds Greentube games to library

15 marzo 2023
Italian customers can now enjoy supplier’s leading titles

ROME, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – one of the country’s leading online casinos – has forged a new partnership with games provider Greentube as it strives to expand and diversify its slots library.

NetBet continues to set the standard in the online casino industry, with an unrivalled collection of beautifully designed, immersive games. Greentube is the latest in a long line of industry-leading providers that NetBet has partnered with to ensure the consistent evolution and improvement of its games catalogue.

The addition of Greentube’s expertise in the iGaming world is sure to provide NetBet Italy’s players with an even greater array of slots to choose from, including the popular titles Book of Ra Deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe and Dolphins Pearl Deluxe.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “At NetBet we are always looking to build new relationships with the most experienced and talented providers in the online casino industry, and we look forward to hosting Greentube’s impressive collection on our site.

“Their portfolio of cutting-edge games includes plenty of unique themes and some truly innovative features that we have no doubt our players at NetBet Italy will enjoy.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

About Greentube

Step inside the “Home of Games” with Greentube, delivering safe and secure casino entertainment to players around the world. As the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, Greentube offers a diversified portfolio of Video Slots, Table Games, AWP Reloaded Slots, Server-Based Gaming, Social Casino Gaming, Video Bingo and more. Greentube’s Omni-channel technology is at the forefront of gaming innovation and converges online, mobile and land-based gaming.

 

