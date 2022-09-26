Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:23 Brasile, pugnalato a morte sostenitore di Lula

21:59 Elezioni 2022, 23 seggi proporzionali alla Lega: Bossi non rieletto

21:38 Elezioni 2022, Boldrini rieletta: "Congresso Pd non sia scontro su nomi"

21:26 Albert Bourla, numero uno Pfizer di nuovo positivo al Covid

21:02 Elezioni 2022, Casini tra veterani undicesima legislatura

21:00 Pd, Letta resta da 'traghettatore': si va a congresso ma sì o no a Conte divide

20:37 Putin concede la cittadinanza a Snowden

20:35 Elezioni 2022, centrodestra lavora a squadra di governo: i nomi

20:02 Elezioni 2022, al centrodestra 235 deputati e 112 senatori

19:50 Spazio, impatto fra la sonda Dart della Nasa e l'asteroide Dimorphos

19:33 Salvini: "Pensiamo al governo". Ma base raccoglie firme per congresso

18:39 Si svuotano i magazzini e mancano le materie prime per gli accessoristi della nautica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy adds Skywind to their games lobby

26 settembre 2022 | 12.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Leading provider Skywind are the latest addition to NetBet Italy’s site

ROME, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a favourite online casino among Italian players - have partnered with Skywind to bring selections from their games catalogue.

NetBet Italy have established themselves as one of the country’s most exciting gaming platforms, offering a huge range of titles from the best providers in the industry. NetBet Italy’s players have access to an ever-growing and diverse range of gaming products, from the slickest Live table games to the most contemporary video slots.

Their latest partnership is with established provider Skywind, a renowned brand in the world of iGaming, making the best titles from their portfolio available to NetBet Italy’s players. Game highlights include: Olympic Cash, La Gallina D’oro and Buffalo Lightning, all of which can now be enjoyed by NetBet Italy’s players.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are thrilled to have Skywind on board and to offer their best games to our loyal customers. We are dedicated to bringing our customers the most premium casino games, whether that means adding the latest roulette game to our lobby or welcoming a new trusted provider to our providers family.” “To maintain our stellar reputation as one of the most dynamic online casinos, NetBet Italy are frequently partnering with new providers to bring our customers the high-quality experience they expect. We are in no doubt that they will enjoy everything Skywind are bringing on board.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW8653130 en en NetBet Ankit Shah Media Contact Consumer Services Travel & Leisure netbet casino Netbet italy Leading provider Skywind NetBet Italy NetBet Italy's fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni 2022, i 'flop' eccellenti
News to go
Alluvione Marche, domani i funerali del piccolo Mattia
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, i dati Codacons
News to go
Verona, scoperta frode fiscale
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Bolsonaro Jr celebra vittoria Meloni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta non si ricandiderà alla guida del Pd
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Erdogan: "Potremmo negoziare con Kiev"
News to go
Nations League, stasera Italia-Ungheria
News to go
Elezioni 2022, risultati e reazioni
News to go
Maltempo, pioggia e vento in tutta Italia
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Codacons: "Tariffe biglietti aerei fuori controllo"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, urne premiano Fdi di Giorgia Meloni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza