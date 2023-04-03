NetBet Italy forms Games Global collaboration

NetBet Italy are now partnered with industry-leading supplier Games Global

ROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – among the elite of successful online casinos – welcomes Games Global to their lobby, bringing its unique brand of exclusive games to Italian players.

NetBet Italy have welcomed one of the most precious pearls in their chain of providers: Games Global is set to join the operator’s site, which is already filled with cutting-edge industry names.

For NetBet Italy to add Games Global is a huge coup. Games Global is a new supplier to the industry home to a catalogue of 3,000+ games, a record-breaking jackpot network and interest in a variety of studios, each providing unique and exclusive titles to the Games Global portfolio. Games Global delivers popular and successful slots such as Hyper Strike, Blazing Mammoth and Immortal Romance, available now on NetBet Italy with more on the horizon including favourites 6 Tokens of Gold and Western Gold.

Games Global is one of several providers that are in partnership with NetBet Italy. With an increasingly wide choice of manufacturers and a range of new promotions, NetBet Italy is undoubtedly aiming for the top of the Italian market.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager for NetBet Italy, commenting on the arrival of Games Global, said: “Games Global is one of the most innovative and exciting gaming companies in the world. It is impossible not to be extremely satisfied with this collaboration that we hope will benefit our customers.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this new partnership with NetBet Italy and welcome the opportunity to bring our fresh, innovative content to their customers.”Andrew Booth, Chief Product Officer at Games Global

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

About Games Global

Games Global is a leading supplier of unique and innovative iGaming content. With a proprietary catalogue comprising upward of 3,000 games, a record-breaking progressive jackpot network, over 50 partner studios, and a world-class distribution channel servicing some 900+ global gaming brands, Games Global delivers force and direction to online gaming, bringing together the industry’s biggest and brightest stars.

Visit www.gamesglobal.com to learn more.