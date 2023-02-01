Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:19 Covid oggi Lazio, 714 contagi: 393 casi a Roma

14:07 Australian Open, Djokovic ha vinto con uno strappo di 3 cm a tendine ginocchio

13:52 Russia, americana porta a spasso vitello su Piazza Rossa: arrestata

13:50 Covid, Ema: "Rimarrà e va gestito, si va verso vaccini annuali"

13:43 Tottenham, Conte si opera alla cistifellea

13:39 Genova, 28enne stuprata in centro

13:35 Istat, cambia il paniere: ecco le novità 2023

13:35 Covid oggi Calabria, 158 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 febbraio

13:26 Ecobonus e bonus casa, online portale Enea per invio dati

13:18 Moggi: "Plusvalenze le fanno tutti ma solo Juve penalizzata"

13:17 Alternanza scuola-lavoro, allo studio fondo indennizzo famiglie studenti morti

13:08 Cospito, fonti governo: "Delmastro blindato, non rischia ruolo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy introduces Ezugi to players

01 febbraio 2023 | 11.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Ezugi’s live-casino games are now playable for NetBet’s Italian market

ROME, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, the country’s most exciting online casino, is now offering games from provider Ezugi’s portfolio.

NetBet Italy has a strong reputation for providing online casino products that appeal to everyone, offering a wide variety of games from industry-leading providers, as well as creating an unequalled user experience for every player.

NetBet Italy is continuously building its game offering to include the best online casino games on the market, including both popular classics and titles from up-and-coming talent. By introducing industry veterans Ezugi and their suite of Live Dealer games, NetBet continue to display their ongoing commitment to growth and player satisfaction.

The Ezugi games to be added to NetBet Italy’s collection include Live Blackjack, Live Roulette and Live Baccarat. These immersive games are played in real time, helping to create an online experience that closely resembles that of a real casino.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Ezugi are industry experts and we’re delighted to add their offering to our library, giving our Italian players yet more choice, more entertainment and more of the premium casino experience for which we’re known. We’re confident that our players will love their unique brand of casino games.”

Pang Goh, Business Development Director at Ezugi, said: “It is an honour to be partnering up with NetBet Italy. Italy is a very strong market for live-casino industry, and we are excited to offer our most popular games to NetBet Italy players. We strongly believe that this partnership will blossom.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW8740651 en en NetBet Ankit Shah Media Contact Consumer Services Travel & Leisure netbet casino netbet ita Ezugi Ezugi's live casino games games videogioco market
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Sequestrati e oscurati 40 siti di vendita online di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Specie aliene, Italia deferita in Europa
News to go
Brexit, 3 anni fa l'uscita del Regno Unito dall'Ue
News to go
Tamponi per chi arriva da Cina, ordinanza di Schillaci
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca attacca ancora Crosetto
News to go
Francia, nuovi scioperi contro riforma pensioni
News to go
Caro carburanti, Gdf: "A gennaio 989 irregolarità sui prezzi"
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza