Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 05:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:18 David Sassoli "ha combattuto e lavorato fino all'ultimo"

07:44 Molestie in piazza Duomo a Milano, perquisiti 18 ragazzi

07:37 Nordcorea, nuovo test: lanciato missile balistico

07:31 Morto David Sassoli, da Letta a Franceschini: l'addio dei dem

07:16 David Sassoli, von der Leyen: "Grande europeo e grande italiano"

06:58 David Sassoli, la vita tra giornalismo e politica

05:11 Morto David Sassoli, il presidente del Parlamento europeo aveva 65 anni

00:08 Draghi difende riapertura scuole: "Dad crea disuguaglianze"

22:04 Sondaggi politici, Pd primo partito e Fratelli d'Italia cresce

22:03 Giove, svelati nuovi misteri sui poderosi cicloni

21:51 Udinese ricorre a giudice sportivo su regolarità match con Atalanta

21:28 Quirinale, il silenzio di Draghi: "Su Colle non rispondo, governo avanti bene"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy partners with Play’n GO

11 gennaio 2022 | 05.57
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Play’n GO’s latest games available to all NetBet Italy players

ROME, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet – Italy’s favourite online casino – has added Play’n GO’s latest titles to its casino games library.

As a leading online casino, NetBet Italy is always evolving its product offering to ensure every customer can enjoy the latest features and best games, maintaining its reputation as customer experience leaders. By updating their library with Play’n GO’s latest titles, NetBet Italy shows its ongoing commitment to bringing the most enjoyable games to its players.

Play’n GO has a suite of mobile responsive games equipped with some of the most dynamic features in the industry. Highlights from their portfolio include Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus and Fire Joker.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Play’n GO are a favourite among our players, and we’re delighted to continue our offering of their products to all our loyal customers. The inclusion of this provider helps us in our commitment to delivering the best online casino experience that we’re known for.”

Luisa Allegro, Head of Sales, Italy, at Play’n GO, added: “When we sign a new deal, we become true partners and strive to always provide clients, and their players, more.

One way we bring more to the table is through innovations such as Dynamic Payways. Many of our most exciting titles in the Italian market today feature these mechanics, such as Charlie Chance 2 or Prism of Gems. And with more innovative Dynamic Payways titles on our roadmap that should do well in Italy too, we can’t wait to get started with NetBet, and expect that this is just the start of a long and fruitful relationship.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
NetBet IT Ankit Shah Media Contact Consumer Services Travel & Leisure NetBet play n go Netbet italy Play'n GO's GO's games game
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 10 gennaio
News to go
Super Green Pass, controlli in tutta Italia
News to go
Scuola in Campania, Tar sospende ordinanza De Luca
Draghi e le 'scuse' in conferenza stampa - Video
Draghi, conferenza stampa: "Gran parte problemi legati a non vaccinati" - Video
Scuola aperta, Draghi: "Priorità del governo" - Video
Draghi e la postilla: "Non risponderò a domande sul Quirinale" - Video
News to go
Usa, incendio in un palazzo di New York: 19 morti
News to go
Covid Campania, stop a ricoveri non urgenti
News to go
Juventus, per Chiesa lesione al legamento crociato anteriore
Omicidio Regeni, legale famiglia: "Ora governo faccia la sua parte" - Video
Covid, Ricciardi: "Italia supererà 300mila contagi" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza