Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:19 Ucraina-Russia, Onu: "Oltre 2mila civili morti da inizio guerra"

16:07 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden ha detto a Obama che vuole ricandidarsi

15:59 Ucraina, Dambruoso: "Rischio 'false flag', ma no collegamento diretto con eventuali attentati Isis"

15:52 Luca Attanasio, il papà: "Sequestro finito male messinscena, vogliamo verità"

15:41 Covid oggi Campania, 3.250 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

15:38 Renzi: "Io e la truffa elettorale contro Trump? Follia"

15:37 Fuori pericolo il bambino caduto nel lago di Braies

15:35 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 874 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

15:25 Fedez, foto su Instagram dopo operazione per tumore: "Ho perso quasi 10 kg"

15:21 Ucraina-Russia, "prossime 48 ore per capire andamento guerra"

15:17 Roma, muore in un incidente d'auto l'attrice Ludovica Bargellini

15:14 Covid oggi Sardegna, 983 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy partners with provider Spribe

19 aprile 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Highlights from the Spribe portfolio now playable on NetBet Italy

ROME, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – one of the country’s most exciting online casinos – has teamed up with fresh talent Spribe to bring the best of their games to a global audience.

NetBet have made a name for themselves as one of the most dynamic and long-standing online casinos in the industry, offering premium games from industry-leading providers. As part of an ongoing commitment to their customers, NetBet are always on the lookout for great providers to include in their library, ensuring that both seasoned players and newcomers are catered to.

This partnership with Spribe gives NetBet’s Italy-based players the chance to enjoy their best game and fan favourite Aviator, an engaging multiplayer game which involves betting and cashing out before the plane flies away.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Here at NetBet Italy, we’re committed to offering a portfolio that caters to players at all levels. We pride ourselves on bringing both big-name providers and new talent together, giving our players a huge selection of games to choose from.”

“We’re delighted to have formed this new partnership with Spribe. Their energy and unique approach to game design aligns perfectly with our values at NetBet Italy, and we’re certain our players will enjoy everything they have to offer.” 

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
NetBet IT Ankit Shah Media Contact Consumer Services Travel & Leisure with provider Spribe highlights Spribe portfolio portfolio
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
News to go
Ucraina, partita offensiva nel Donbass
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, nuova attività sismica
New to go
Banca mondiale taglia stime crescita globali
Formula 1, polemiche a Miami sul Gran Premio
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Draghi positivo al Covid, saltano le missioni all’estero
News to go
Scuola, alle elementari arriva il professore di educazione fisica
News to go
Ucraina, Russia controlla Kreminna
News to go
Pasqua 2022, via al controesodo
News to go
Addio a Catherine Spaak, signora di cinema e tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza