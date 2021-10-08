Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:13
comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy updates Yggdrasil games selection

08 ottobre 2021 | 14.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Yggdrasil’s latest games made available on NetBet Italy

ROME, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, the most exciting online casino, has added renowned provider Yggdrasil’s latest games to their games suite.

NetBet Italy are dedicated to bringing their customers the ultimate online casino experience and are always looking to expand their product offering to stay ahead of the competition. By adding the best and newest of Yggdrasil’s games to their current offering, NetBet continues to show its commitment to user experience above all else.

Yggdrasil are a long-standing casino game provider who are already firm favourites among online players. Their exciting new titles include Vikings go Berserk, Valley of the Gods and Cherry Pop, all of which and more can now be enjoyed by NetBet Italy’s loyal customers.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Yggdrasil is a premium provider with a vast range of entertainment products, and we’re delighted to bring more of their products so our customers can continue to enjoy the excellent online casino experience they have learned to expect from us”. 

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

