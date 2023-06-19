Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy Welcomes Provider Gaming Realms

19 giugno 2023 | 13.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Highlights from the Gaming Realms portfolio playable at NetBet Casino Italy

ROME, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – one of the most exciting online casinos in the country – is welcoming popular game provider Gaming Realms to its audience.

With more than two decades in the business, NetBet Casino has made a name for itself for offering a huge selection of slot and table games from the finest providers in the industry, as well as some of the most generous offers and deals of any online casino.

NetBet Italy is always on the lookout for the most talented game designers to feature in its ever-growing library; the latest addition is London-based Gaming Realms, best known for developing the concept of combining slots and bingo to create Slingo games.

Highlights from the Gaming Realms catalogue that are now playable on NetBet Italy include Slingo Deal No Deal, Slingo Extreme and Slingo Fortunes, all of which can be enjoyed on mobile or desktop.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Here at NetBet, we’re dedicated to delivering an exceptional iGaming experience to every one of our players.”

“Gaming Realms is a name we’ve had on our books for a while, so we’re thrilled to have them on board and to be able to offer their incredible portfolio to NetBet Italy customers. We look forward to building on this new partnership and offering more exciting games.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

in Evidenza