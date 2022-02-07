NetBet.it Introduces Top Provider Betsoft

The best of Betsoft’s games now available on NetBet Italy

ROME, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two great names in international online gaming have agreed a new collaboration for the Italian market.

NetBet’s online casino is opening its doors to Betsoft Gaming, an award-winning content provider of some of the most renowned casino games in the world.

With over ten years’ experience in the industry, Betsoft has long been considered one of the world's leading providers of iGaming content. One look is enough to appreciate their exceptionally high quality offering.

Showcasing cinema-standard 3D animation, fantastic attention to detail and orchestral soundtracks all ensures Betsoft games are instantly recognisable. With Chilli Pop and The Angler coming soon to our website, NetBet customers will be able to experience the outstanding gamification of Betsoft’s releases for themselves.

NetBet.it's portfolio continues to expand through this partnering with yet another leading content provider. By signing with Betsoft, NetBet has ensured that an extra touch of innovation has been added to an already cutting-edge offer. Since 2001 NetBet has played a key role in the global casino games market: a position achieved and upheld thanks to its impeccable Customer Service as well as its excellent selection of promotions and constantly updated games.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager for NetBet.it, said: "Partnering with Betsoft is another great milestone reached by our platform in 2022. We have no doubts about the quality of their product and the potential offered through this collaboration.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it