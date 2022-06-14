NETMARBLE'S BATTLE ROYALE GAME 'HYPESQUAD' BEGINS ALPHA TEST ON STEAM TODAY

Experience Intense, Close-Quarters Combat Matches and Receive the Limited-Time 'Ride Skin' Reward

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality gaming experiences, has announced the start of the alpha test for HypeSquad, the company's Battle Royale TPS for Windows PC. Players can join the alpha test starting today through June 20 on Steam. Check out a new trailer featuring the game's fast-paced, close-quarters, combat action on YouTube.

Players can download the Demo App from the Steam Store or receive a Steam code from the game's official website. Upon joining the alpha test, players will receive the Ride Skin reward, which can be used during the test as well as after the game officially launches. During the Alpha test period, players can experience two game modes, Survival Mode and Conquest Mode. While 3-player squads in Survival Mode can be played at any time, solo match in Survival Mode and 3-player squads in Conquest Mode will be available according to each regional server schedule.

This Alpha test will be supported in 9 languages including English, Portuguese, French, German and Spanish, with 5 servers located around the world (North America, Asia, South America and Europe).

The game features a diverse cast of characters, each with different backgrounds and motivations, and an assortment of unique melee and ranged options that players can choose for multiple weapon combinations. There are also several items and upgrades awaiting players on the field to boost their performance, including support items and augmenters. Lastly, Hype Squad's interactive objects, like zip lines and jump pads among other objects, add a layer of strategy for players to consider as they strive to be victorious on the battlefield.

More information can be found on the game's official website (hypesquad.netmarble.com/), Discord, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit channels.

