Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

NETMARBLE'S BATTLE ROYALE GAME 'HYPESQUAD' BEGINS ALPHA TEST ON STEAM TODAY

14 giugno 2022 | 22.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Experience Intense, Close-Quarters Combat Matches and Receive the Limited-Time 'Ride Skin' Reward

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality gaming experiences, has announced the start of the alpha test for HypeSquad, the company's Battle Royale TPS for Windows PC. Players can join the alpha test starting today through June 20 on Steam. Check out a new trailer featuring the game's fast-paced, close-quarters, combat action on YouTube.

Players can download the Demo App from the Steam Store or receive a Steam code from the game's official website. Upon joining the alpha test, players will receive the Ride Skin reward, which can be used during the test as well as after the game officially launches. During the Alpha test period, players can experience two game modes, Survival Mode and Conquest Mode. While 3-player squads in Survival Mode can be played at any time, solo match in Survival Mode and 3-player squads in Conquest Mode will be available according to each regional server schedule.

This Alpha test will be supported in 9 languages including English, Portuguese, French, German and Spanish, with 5 servers located around the world (North America, Asia, South America and Europe).

The game features a diverse cast of characters, each with different backgrounds and motivations, and an assortment of unique melee and ranged options that players can choose for multiple weapon combinations. There are also several items and upgrades awaiting players on the field to boost their performance, including support items and augmenters. Lastly, Hype Squad's interactive objects, like zip lines and jump pads among other objects, add a layer of strategy for players to consider as they strive to be victorious on the battlefield.

More information can be found on the game's official website (hypesquad.netmarble.com/), Discord, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit channels.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Seven Knights 2, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, MARVEL Future Revolution, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837940/IMG_7089.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681510/Netmarble_Logo.jpg

 

