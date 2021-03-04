Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 12:19
12:17 Lombardia zona arancione rafforzata da oggi a mezzanotte

12:02 Covid Lombardia, a Viggiù vaccino per tutti: "Noi modello"

11:44 L'Etna 'accelera', nube lavica alta 12 km

11:42 Fondi Lega, Scillieri in aula: "Un po' di umanità per favore"

11:23 Covid Italia, Galli: "Forte preoccupazione per aumento casi"

10:46 Vaccino covid Sputnik, Ema avvia valutazione

10:23 Sanremo 2021, ascolti tv non decollano: dati seconda serata

10:03 Pd, Cacciari: "Crisi ha dimostrato che non sa che pesci prendere"

09:56 Blitz antidroga a Palermo, reddito di cittadinanza per 10 dei 14 arrestati

09:44 Scuola, Bianchi: "Percorsi individuali, non tutti in classe fino al 30 giugno"

09:07 Covid Germania, 11.912 nuovi contagi in 24 ore: sale incidenza

08:55 Mafia, boss di Cosa nostra Freddy Gallina estradato dagli Usa

Netmarble's Highly-Anticipated Open World Mobile RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Now Available Worldwide

04 marzo 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sharpen the Blade and Join the Martial Arts Adventure As Blade & Soul Revolution Launches Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble is thrilled to announce that Blade & Soul Revolution, its latest open world RPG directly inspired by the popular Blade & Soul MMORPG for Windows PC, is now available worldwide for the App Store and Google Play. To celebrate the launch, Netmarble is partnering with four famous gaming personalities - ProZD, TheLazyPeon, CynicAlex, OrangeJuiceGaming – for Blade & Soul Revolution Showdown that begins on March 5at 18:00 p.m. PT on official Twitch, Facebook and Youtube channel.

Netmarble's Open World RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Now Available Worldwide

Players new to the Blade & Soul IP can look forward to an updated and streamlined experience in Blade & Soul Revolution, as in-game enhancements to the in-game hunting mechanics, player balance, and the pace of a player's growth have been made to better suit the sensibilities of Western players. The game offers unique features such as Windwalk and other martial arts actions that no other game provides.

At launch, players will have access to five professions - Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master, and Summoner. Additional information on what to expect at launch can also be found on Blade & Soul Revolution's official website. To celebrate the launch, Netmarble prepared 7 days' daily check-in event for four weeks with various rewards including Superior Pet Peanut, Heroic Pet Chest and many others.

"Developing Blade & Soul Revolution was highly enjoyable. Thanks to our team's background in developing AAA-quality mobile games like Lineage 2: Revolution and A3: Still Alive, we were once again able to take a famed IP known by MMO and RPG players across the world and create an authentic Blade & Soul experience that anyone can enjoy," said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. 

Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.

Blade & Soul Revolution is now available as a free download (with in-app purchases) in 149 countries via the App Store, and 126 countries on Google Play. For more information, please follow Blade & Soul Revolution on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448659/Image_BSR_Grand_Launch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228089/Logo.jpg  



