Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato:
Neurotechnology and TCS Selected by UIDAI to Provide Biometric De-duplication and Authentication for India's Aadhaar ID Program

22 marzo 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The consortium of the two companies will provide duplicate checking and authentication based on fingerprint, face and iris biometrics used for the issuance and verification of Unique Identification Numbers issued to all Indian citizens

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification and object recognition technologies, and its consortium partner and the prime bidder Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services organization, today announced that their consortium has been selected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as one of the three Biometric Service Providers (BSP) for the world's largest biometric ID system, Aadhaar. The consortium will provide UIDAI with services for biometric duplicate checking and biometric authentication used for the issuance and verification of India's Unique Identification numbers (UID) issued to all citizens of India.

TCS and Neurotechnology will deploy and maintain the new de-duplication system, which is powered by Neurotechnology's multi-modal Automatic Biometric Identification Subsystem (ABIS) and biometric SDK technologies for fingerprint, face and iris recognition. The de-duplication system, which is designed to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the biometric data, will begin operating on India's existing database of 1.3 billion people and it is estimated to grow up to more than 2 billion people over the next 7 years.

"We are proud to be a part of the largest biometric program in the world," said Antonello Mincone, business development manager for Neurotechnology. "It is, for us, a unique opportunity to prove the full range of capabilities, accuracy, speed and scalability of our multi-biometric identification system and SDK – all of which are enhanced in this project through our partnership with TCS, a leading software service provider."

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing. For more information, visit www.neurotechnology.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

Contact: Antonello Mincone, antonello@neurotechnology.com, +37060066434

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804547/Neurotechnology_Logo.jpg

 

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza authentication based authentication program software
