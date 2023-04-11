Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 21:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:43 Atp Montecarlo 2023, Sonego e Musetti al secondo turno

20:58 Al Catania Book Festival prima tappa dello Strega Tour

20:51 live Champions, Benfica-Inter in diretta: 0-0

20:34 Europei Ginnastica2023, Italia conquista l'oro a squadre maschile

20:12 Milan-Napoli, Spalletti senza Osimhen: "Abbiamo già vinto quando non c'era"

19:58 Milan-Napoli, Pioli: "Domani scenderà in campo San Siro, servirà una grande partita"

19:03 Def, via libera del Cdm: taglio cuneo fiscale per oltre 3 miliardi

19:01 Migranti, stato di emergenza nazionale: cosa succede ora, le misure

18:27 Chi imbratta un monumento paga: ecco le multe per i 'blitz'

18:18 Terzo Polo, Azione smentisce rottura: "Ma Renzi non sta rispondendo"

17:50 Assegno unico 2023, importi e pagamenti: ultime news Inps

17:44 Figli famiglie arcobaleno, procura Padova chiede atti registrazione: "Saranno valutate"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Neusoft Passes the Highest Level of ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management Certification

11 aprile 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENYANG, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE: 600718), an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for the global market, has been certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D management/process by TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection and certification company. That means Neusoft has won the highest international authoritative recognition in the functional safety management process, hardware, software and system development process, supporting process, and ASIL functional safety analysis in the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity.

ISO 26262 Road Vehicles - Functional Safety, a globally recognized automotive functional safety standard, runs throughout the automotive safety life cycle. It not only sets some access criteria for automotive electronics component suppliers, but also verifies their technical strength and control capabilities. Among the four levels, A, B, C, and D, ASIL D is the highest, with the most stringent requirements for system security, development process, and technology.

As the key partner of auto manufacturers in the era of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), Neusoft has always taken comprehensive automotive functional safety as the key to management system development and product technology innovation. Achieving ISO 26262 ASIL D management certification fully reflects Neusoft's pursuit of excellence in automotive software technology and product security management, which marks a milestone in Neusoft's development in the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity.

In addition to this certification, Neusoft and Neusoft Reach, an innovative company invested by Neusoft Corporation, have obtained ISO 26262 functional safety product certification and system design certificates in succession earlier, which demonstrates that Neusoft can manage and control the risks throughout the product life cycle from R&D to mass production launch, provide better support for global auto manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers and empower the transformation of the auto industry.

For more information about Neusoft, please visit www.neusoft.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neusoft-passes-the-highest-level-of-iso-26262-functional-safety-management-certification-301794269.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza Functional Safety management process certification company gestione That means Neusoft
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero personale Trenitalia venerdì 14 aprile
News to go
Tumori e infarto, entro il 2030 i primi vaccini a mRna
News to go
Ucraina: "Russia blocca navi, accordo grano a rischio"
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, arrivata in Italia la salma di Alessandro Parini
News to go
Qatargate, estradizione Cozzolino: udienza rinviata
News to go
Champions League, stasera Benfica-Inter e Manchester City- Bayern Monaco
News to go
Welfare, l'allarme dei sindaci
News to go
Bonus tende da sole 2023, come fare domanda
News to go
Migranti, raffica di sbarchi: salvate 3mila persone
News to go
Manovra, il Def oggi in Consiglio dei ministri
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news guerra: infuria la battaglia a Bakhmut
News to go
'Eco-vandali', Fdi propone carcere per chi imbratta opere d'arte
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza