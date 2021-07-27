Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:52 Salvini: "Non mi sono vaccinato perché lo dice Draghi..."

09:10 Milano, 20enne accoltellato da due giovani incappucciati

08:51 Coree, segnali di disgelo: riaperte comunicazioni ufficiali

08:16 Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini in finale: quando e dove vederla

07:56 Scuola sul tavolo del Governo, si valuta obbligo vaccino

07:34 Tokyo 2020, 7 nuovi contagi legati ai Giochi

07:23 Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini in finale: "Voglio godermela, sarà l'ultima"

07:04 Federica Pellegrini nella storia, per lei quinta finale olimpica

23:24 Covid, Galli sbotta in tv: "Non dovevo venire..."

23:01 Migranti, naufragio al largo della Libia: almeno 57 morti, anche 2 bambini

22:35 Calcio, Cosenza ripescato in B

22:03 Scuola, Speranza: "Obbligo vaccino? In corso valutazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Never Limited To Only Big Carriers With Marine Online

27 luglio 2021 | 09.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Addressing cargo owners' difficulties finding vessels with digitalisation

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the Suez Canal blockage, the world supply chain today struggles with finding vessels for their consignments and exorbitant rates to secure space. However, cargo owners need not limit themselves to their existing network of vessels by their traditional practices of calling brokers.

Marine Online is an effective platform for cargo owners to charter suitable vessels for their business needs. Shipowners who are on the lookout for cargoes can also leverage Marine Online's network of cargo owners for the same purpose. Above all, both ship and cargo owners enjoy both time and monetary savings through transacting with Marine Online's platform. Parties can be assured of zero hidden costs - compared to commissions charged by a broker in the traditional chartering process.

Kenny Phua, Vice President of Marine Online's chartering department, added "We understand the difficulties cargo owners face today from worldwide equipment shortage. Our platform is definitely a useful alternative for both ship and cargo owners. Shippers having difficulties sourcing for suitable vessels can tap into our network to bridge their consignment gaps. Shipowners can also leverage our network to source for cargo - especially those cargo owners who limit themselves to big carriers. We are confident Marine Online is an effective medium to help the industry sustain their operations sans the prevailing exorbitant rates and loadings."

Marine Online's platform offers both ship and cargo owners to charter through market or private orders - subject to their preferences. Parties are assured of secured and seamless transactions with all communications captured in the platform for record purposes.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

For media queries, please contact Media Relations:

Contact : +65 6571 5888 Email : marketing@marineonline.com  

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Addressing cargo owners' cargo Never Limited to Only cargo owners'
Vedi anche
News to go
Mostra del cinema di Venezia, cinque italiani in concorso
News to go
Meno contagi in Italia ma sale tasso di positività
News to go
Ecco Khalilah, lo yacht tutto d'oro nel porto di Livorno
News to go
No green pass, Lamorgese: "Manifestazioni non erano autorizzate"
News to go
Incendi in Sardegna, devastati migliaia di ettari
News to go
Gli affreschi di Padova e Montecatini Terme patrimonio Unesco
News to go
Fao, il premier Draghi al pre-vertice di Roma
News to go
Tokyo 2020, medaglia d'argento nel fioretto per Garozzo
News to go
Caos in Tunisia, Saied sospende Parlamento
News to go
Green pass, scaricati 33 milioni di certificati
News to go
Confindustria, ripartenza Italia robusta
Draghi "figlio di papà, non capisce un c....": bufera social su Travaglio - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza