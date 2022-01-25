Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 22:16
comunicato stampa

New agreement between Saudi Ministry of Culture and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group opens door for major new productions in the Kingdom

25 gennaio 2022 | 19.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Cirque du Soleil set to bring some of its top shows and award-winning performances to Saudi Arabia.

- The agreement with Cirque du Soleil will further the cultural ecosystem as Saudi Arabia's performing arts sector expands.

- Agreement will see the two parties develop a plan to establish a regional Cirque du Soleil training academy and office.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new agreement between the Ministry of Culture and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group paves the way for the renowned organization to bring some of its top shows and award-winning performances to Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Under the agreement, a number of shows by the renowned entertainment group have the potential to make a debut in the Kingdom, including new Cirque du Soleil touring shows, The Illusionist, Now You See Me, Paw Patrol Live – Race to Rescue, Trolls Live!, and Blue Man Group World Tour. In addition to this, Saudi Arabia may soon play host to a brand new Cirque du Soleil resident show unique to the Kingdom.  

The agreement will also see the two parties develop a plan to establish a regional Cirque du Soleil training academy and office. With an educational curriculum led by best-in-class experts, students and young people from across the Kingdom and beyond would have the opportunity to hone their skills through international circus school exchanges and artist-in-residence programs, in addition to working towards internationally recognized certifications.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainement Group has performed six shows in Saudi since 2018, the latest of which was "Messi10" – a performance honoring the famous Argentinian football player Lionel Messi – which was held in November during Riyadh Season 2021.  

The agreement was signed by HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, and Mr. Gabriel de Alba, Co-Chairman of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Board of Directors, during a meeting in New York.

Performing arts in the Kingdom have expanded rapidly since the establishment of the Ministry of Culture in 2018. Last year, the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, one of 11 sector commissions overseen by the Ministry of Culture, launched its strategy to advance the sector, with plans to enhance its infrastructure, offer educational opportunities, create jobs, and build partnerships. The Commission aims to have 4,500 graduate performers and more than 4000 qualified trainees by 2030.

Notes to Editors:

About the Ministry of Culture:

The Ministry of Culture is leading a cultural transformation to develop a rich ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry of Culture is seeking to bolster the presence of Saudi heritage and culture at events across the Kingdom and abroad, enabling participants to engage with the Kingdom's rich and diverse history and preserve Saudi heritage for generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733843/Messi_10_Cirque_du_Soleil_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733844/Messi_10_Cirque_du_Soleil_2.jpg

 

 

 

in Evidenza