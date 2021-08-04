Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
18:06
comunicato stampa

New All-Flash Data Center White Paper Released to Redefine All-Flash Data Centers

04 agosto 2021 | 11.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An International Data Corporation (IDC) white paper Moving Towards an All-Flash Data Center Era to Accelerate Digital Transformation, sponsored by Huawei, was announced to release the All-Flash Data Center, which is the industry's first to systematically outline the all-flash data center in terms of storage, computing, and networks. It serves as a crucial reference and guide for data center construction for enterprises looking to transform digitally, aiming to promote the construction and future-oriented development of all-flash data centers across all industries.

Data center transformation and innovation are inevitable trends as we move into an intelligent age. Following the upgrade of enterprise IT architectures, more organizations are investing in innovative technologies that cover data innovation, real-time agility, energy efficiency, reliability, and intelligent management. These aspects represent the new trends for a future-oriented, sustainable data centers.

The white paper redefines the concept of an all-flash data center as one that adopts SSDs for at least 90% of its storage capacity (covering external storage systems and built-in storage of servers), while delivering high density and reliability, low latency, and energy efficiency. The all-flash data center will play a bit role in the promotion of digital-based businesses and applications, and helps enterprises maximize the value of data innovation.

In addition, the white paper describes the definition and positioning of the all-flash data centers based on global best practices in the financial, carrier, and healthcare industries, etc.

The all-flash data center uses full-series high-end storage to offer you all-scenario flash and all-scenario protection. It is suitable for those looking to supercharge their digital development needs and scientific and technological innovation. In addition, equipped with all-IP data center network and intelligent O&M, the all-flash data center reduces data center footprint and energy consumption, helping you lower your energy costs and create more value. Learn more about Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Data Center Solution.

To download the white paper, please visit  https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/form/2021/idc-white-paper?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=ebg_EEBGHQ197501L&source=news&ic_content=all-flash%20data%20center_IDC%20white%20paper

in Evidenza