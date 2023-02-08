Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
comunicato stampa

New analysis by Geotab investigates the impact of temperature and speed on electric vehicle range

08 febbraio 2023 | 09.39
Free interactive resource uses real-world EV data to visualise factors that impact EV performance

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced its new electric vehicle (EV) range analysis, examining the impact of speed and temperature is now available. The interactive analysis, showcased for the first time at Geotab Connect 2023, uses de-identified, aggregated data from 3 million EV trips and 550,000 hours of driving time to better understand the relative range impact of temperature and speed.

Building confidence in EV range is critical for widespread adoption. The analysis allows users to explore two significant factors that impact range, namely outdoor temperature and a vehicle's drag at different speeds. Understanding the functional range of an EV helps increase confidence that vehicles are operating efficiently and that the right vehicle is selected for the job and present conditions. The analysis compares the range of two vehicle body types by modelling an electric sedan and a light cargo van, both adjusted to represent a 65 kWh battery.

From the analysis, Geotab observed that the speed at which vehicles drive influences the relative impact of temperature. At low speeds, temperature can significantly impact range, and at higher speeds, temperature becomes much less relevant. The size and shape of the vehicle also influence the optimal conditions to maximise EV range, and larger vehicles lose range more quickly with increased speed. These insights reveal that the best strategy to optimise EV range should consider the context of the trip. For a highway route, avoiding speeding will be the best strategy to conserve range, especially for larger vehicles. For slower routes, there will be more seasonal variability in range, so mitigating the impact of temperature will have the best results.

"Electrification is an important component in reducing carbon emissions in fleets. To help businesses feel confident about integrating EVs into their fleet, Geotab provides exceptional data insights that support informed decision-making," said Charlotte Argue, Senior Manager of Fleet Electrification at Geotab. "Backed by real-world EV data, the analysis is intended to be used as a resource to help educate users on factors that impact EV range and build awareness of strategies to optimise EV deployment."

With one of the largest data science teams in the industry and processing more than 100 thousand data points per second, Geotab has the expertise and scale to help fleets solve today's challenges and plan for tomorrow's world. Led by its mission to help fleets accelerate their rate of carbon reduction, Geotab offers educational resources on its website and a full suite of tools powered by one of the largest data set for real-world EV performance data to help companies make intelligent and sustainable decisions, that are in the best interest of their organisation and the planet.

For more information about the free and interactive analysis, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997647/Geotab_Inc__New_analysis_by_Geotab_investigates_the_impact_of_te.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997648/Geotab_Inc__New_analysis_by_Geotab_investigates_the_impact_of_te.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-analysis-by-geotab-investigates-the-impact-of-temperature-and-speed-on-electric-vehicle-range-301741270.html

