Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:50 Lite con Mourinho, stop a 'processo' per arbitro Serra

17:37 Riforma fiscale, "Iva zero e contribuenti esteri: i piani del governo"

17:31 Champions League, Cacciari: "Milan senza speranza per la finale"

17:14 Enti locali, Bosi (Avviso pubblico): "Aderire a nostra rete è scelta etica"

17:12 Società, Fabris: "Serve rinnovata alfabetizzazione ragazzi, a livello di convivenza civile"

17:09 Società, Galtieri: "Perso senso confine, possibile fare tutto, anche ciò che non è lecito"

17:09 Usa, Dem contro la Cnn: "Ha fatto da megafono a bugie di Trump"

17:07 La Polizia postale compie 25 anni, arriva il nuovo logo

17:06 Maltempo sull'Italia, quanto durerà? Ecco cosa ci aspetta (pure la neve)

16:57 Riforme, Celotto: "Fondamentali perché governi durano troppo poco, ma difficili da realizzare"

16:47 Morto il discografico Roberto Rossi, fu direttore d'orchestra a Sanremo

16:28 Hydrogen Expo 2023: innovazioni, best practice e novità normative

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Broker Headway Worldwide Launch Q2 2023

11 maggio 2023 | 16.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway is entering the world market in the second quarter of 2023. Headway is an international broker founded by a professional team with over 13 years of experience. The broker designs a global financial product around money management, for real people.

Yulia Ivanova, CEO Headway: "I've taken part in high-profile projects and engaged with many clients. Now we are ready to launch a broker that listens to traders before anything else."

Trading goes local-friendly and transparentThe Headway package includes unique options for both beginners and professionals. A client may start with a minimum deposit of $1 on a Cent, Standard, or Pro account.

Among other Headway's killer features are:

Headway welcomes new clients from around the world with a no-deposit $111 bonus. Learn more about it on the broker's website.

The balance operations are more secure and convenient. Headway maintains deposits and withdrawals in local currencies with wallets. A wallet works like a buffer between the traders' deposit and trading account. It protects money from exposure to the market.

After the launch, Headway will develop original solutions for trading and investing in the worldwide markets.

Headway conforms to the best practicesTrading is provided on MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Users can access MT5 and MT4 from their Personal Area.

Beginners can start on demo accounts or a real Cent account with micro lots (0.01 lot). Professionals will appreciate the economic calendar built into the Personal Area.

Headway provides an exclusive course Forex for beginners. The course is free, with five lessons and quizzes. The study series was developed by Nour Hammoury, a world-class trader and investor and a guest writer for Wall Street Journal, Nasdaq, and Marketwatch.

What else is available nowThe multilevel partner program runs from day one. Headway offers the highest commissions in the market to its multinational partners with up to 42%. To learn more, visit the broker's website.

Customer Care provides support 24/7 in the live chat and at care@hw.site.

Learn more about Headway on www.hw.site.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064070/Headway.jpg

Contacts:Ulyana Markitantova, PR Manageru.markitantova@hw.site

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-broker-headway-worldwide-launch-q2-2023-301822373.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza broker Headway Worldwide Launch the broker designs intermediario finanziario broker
Vedi anche
News to go
Natalità, Mattarella: "Nascita di un figlio è speranza di continuità"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, primo via libera Parlamento Ue a nuove regole
News to go
Bonus retrofit auto 2023, ecco cos’è e chi può richiederlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Apple
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, scovati 39 'furbetti'
News to go
Cresce reddito reale famiglie in zona Ocse, ma non in Italia
News to go
Legambiente, emergenza rifiuti in 15 regioni
News to go
Meloni in Repubblica Ceca, faccia a faccia con Fiala
News to go
Turismo in crescita in Italia: +45,5% in un anno
News to go
Amministrative, tornano le 'liste fantasma'
News to go
Caro affitti, la protesta degli universitari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza