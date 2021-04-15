Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 10:29
10:29 Covid Grecia, verso stop quarantena turisti

10:03 Covid India, oltre 200mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti

09:54 Sileri: "Riaperture da maggio in base ai dati"

09:52 Riaperture maggio, ristoranti e palestre: piano e regole in arrivo

09:31 Riaperture maggio, Galli: "Non solo bastone, ora carota"

09:16 Roma, parte colpo mentre pulisce pistola: guardia giurata uccide cognata

09:12 Vaccini Covid, Galli: "Stop errore che farà molti morti"

08:15 Covid Brasile, mancano sedativi: pazienti legati ai letti

07:19 Afroamericano ucciso a Minneapolis, poliziotta esce dal carcere

00:28 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, resta stop negli Usa

00:08 Riaperture e zona gialla, ristoranti e palestre aspettano news

23:51 Champions, Real Madrid e Manchester City in semifinale

New clinical study shows JOYSBIO COVID-19 neutralizing antibody rapid test nearly 98% accurate in verifying antibodies after vaccination

15 aprile 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TIANJIN, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major breakthrough for testing COVID-19 immunity, JOYSBIO, a Chinese medical device manufacturer, just announced the completion of a clinical study in Italy, showing their COVID-19 neutralizing antibody rapid test kit is 98.05% effective in detecting neutralizing antibodies in subjects given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Because the kit is inexpensive and delivers results in 25-30 minutes, it's could be used for analyzing immunity status in subjects, allowing officials and others to make decisions about distancing, mask wearing, and other precautions. More information about the test kit is available at https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-neutralizing-antibody-test-kit/.

"Verification of the efficacy of our test is important to us," said Rick Zhang, Director of Business Development. "We released this kit in July of 2020. We knew that it worked well, but now we're able to prove that it works with subjects who have been vaccinated, not simply those who've been infected."

JOYSBIO SARS-CoV-2 IgG/Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test Kit

As the world moves past the COVID-19 pandemic using multiple vaccines, the presence of neutralizing antibodies after vaccination becomes a topic. The JOYSBIO test detects neutralizing antibodies, antibodies that bind to a specific part of the pathogen. These antibodies have been observed, in laboratory settings, to decrease SARS-Cov-2 viral infection of cells. Their presence indicates that the subject has certain level of immunity against SARS-COV-2 infection.

"Using as little as a few fingerstick drops of blood, the JOYSBIO COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test Kit can find these antibodies in less than half an hour," Zhang said. "The traditional tests are time-consuming, expensive, and some even require a level 3 laboratory.

"Our goal, at JOYSBIO, is to help set people free to live a more normal life. Once someone's immunity status is verified, either through vaccination or after infection, they are much less at risk for getting ill again and, current evidence indicates, of being a carrier for this disease."

"JOYSBIO's COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test kit is a lateral flow assay for rapid NAb screening, which can mimic the virus neutralization process. This lateral flow assay contains two key components: the recombinant SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) labeled by colloidal gold, and the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) coated with cellulose nitrate membrane. The protein-protein interaction between RBD and hACE2 can be blocked if the test samples contain a certain level of neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2." - from Joysbio.com.

JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an R&D-focused Chinese biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies high-quality medical in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) rapid test kits as well as revolutionary customized reagent kits to all parts of the world. JOYSBIO was founded by a team of professionals with many years of combined technical, marketing/sales, operational and manufacturing expertise in this industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488472/JOYSBIO_COVID_19_Neutralizing_Antibody_Rapid_Test.jpg  

