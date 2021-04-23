Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:19
New Contract Awarded By Total Corbion PLA To Design A Biopolymer Plant In France

23 aprile 2021 | 15.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROME, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded today a contract by Total Corbion PLA, a 50/50 joint venture between Total and Corbion, to carry out a Front-End Engineering Design for their 100,000 tons per annum Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) plant in Grandpuits, France.

NextChem logo

The plant, due to be operational in 2024, will be the first of its kind in Europe. It would make Total Corbion PLA the global market leader in PLA, firmly positioned to cater for the rapidly growing demand for Luminy® PLA resins.

Total Corbion PLA awarded the front-end engineering design contract to NextChem, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Maire Tecnimont's heritage in polymerization of traditional plastics combined with NextChem's portfolio of innovative solutions for green chemistry ensures the necessary know-how to manage this industrial initiative.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem Chief Executive Officer, commented:  "This award is a confirmation that our Group is a trusted and valued technological and engineering partner for large-scale, innovative and complex projects. We are proud to work with a Joint Venture of our long-time client Total to increase the availability of sustainable plastics in Europe."

Thomas Philipon, CEO of Total Corbion PLA, is pleased to launch this next stage in the process: "Signing this contract with NextChem is an important milestone as it reinforces our commitment to the global bioplastic market as the first company to launch commercial scale Lactic Acid to PLA capability in Europe.  We are proud to enable our customers to propose sizeable solutions to the market and support the circular economy development."

Luminy® PLA resins are biobased and made from annually renewable resources, offering a reduced carbon footprint versus many traditional plastics. At the end of its useful life, PLA products can be mechanically or chemically recycled. The biodegradable and compostable functionalities of PLA make it the material of choice for a wide range of markets and applications including fresh fruit packaging, food service ware, durable consumer goods, toys and 3D printing.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390855/NextChem_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

