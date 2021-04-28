Cerca nel sito
 
28 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:43
New Creo 8.0 Enhancements Empower Engineers to 'Design Better Products Faster'

28 aprile 2021 | 17.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Latest Edition of Creo Solves for Needs of Engineering Executives, Managers, and End Users

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has released the eighth edition of its award-winning Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) software. Creo 8.0 empowers increases in user productivity through expansions to Creo's Model Based Definition (MBD), Generative Design, and Ansys-powered simulation capabilities.

Latest Edition of PTC's Creo CAD Software Solves for Needs of Engineering Executives, Managers, and End Users.

Purpose-built to solve for key design pitfalls experienced by engineering executives, end users, and managers, the features and functionalities of Creo 8.0 empower the entire CAD value chain to optimize design efficiency and production. "Creo 8.0 is really a step forward, and I'm pleased to be able to incorporate it into my design process," said Tiago Figueiredo, Tooling Engineer, MCG. "The new features, user interface, and tree management are all quite impressive, and I look forward to leveraging it further."

Enabling users to take design processes to the next level, Creo 8.0 includes enhancements for:

Creo Simulation LiveCreo Ansys Simulation

"The Creo team is proud to deliver a great balance of productivity improvements that every user will appreciate, along with expanded capabilities across the major technology areas of simulation, generative design and additive manufacturing," said Brian Thompson, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, CAD, PTC.  "I'm confident that Creo 8.0 will help drive innovation and greater productivity."

To learn more about the advancements in Creo 8.0, please click here or speak to a Creo Sales Representative today.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com         @PTC         Blogs

Media ContactsPTC Corporate Communications Gabrielle Farrellgfarrell@ptc.com

PTC, Creo, Creo Simulation Live, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498786/Creo_CAD_Software_new_edition.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313772/ptc_Logo.jpg

 

