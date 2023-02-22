Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
comunicato stampa

New cultural analytics platform delivers leadership, safety, sustainability and performance diagnostics at scale

22 febbraio 2023 | 14.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JMJ Transformation Cloud™ provides real-time, repeatable insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JMJ, a global consulting and technology firm specializing in transforming safety, sustainability, and performance, is excited to announce the launch of its cultural analytics platform, JMJ Transformation Cloud. This innovative technology platform hosts a proprietary set of diagnostic and analytical tools to help organizations understand the state of their culture, develop a blueprint for change, and monitor improvements over time.

The initial release includes three products: 1) Integral Culture Assessment, 2) Incident and Injury-Free (IIF) Safety Perception Assessment, and 3) High-Performance Projects Assessment. Cultural assessment tools for Sustainability and Fleet Safety are in development for launch later this year.

"Over the last 35 years, JMJ has helped the world's largest organizations create breakthroughs in their safety and performance culture," said Will Burrus, Chief Technology Officer. "Transformation Cloud is the next generation of our proven methodologies, taking the guesswork out of culture transformation and bringing it into the digital realm," he added.

The assessment and survey engine in Transformation Cloud generates organizational leadership and culture analytics that are quantified, measured, and compared using the platform's proprietary algorithm, Dev:Q. This analysis reveals how individual mindsets and perspectives impact organizational performance and risk. These insights help enterprises understand why things are the way they are and identify traits that high-performing people and areas share. JMJ helps clients convert this data into roadmaps which lead to an aligned, sustainable, high-performance culture.

"From the outset, JMJ and our clients have been committed to creating a workplace where culture aligns with safety, sustainability and performance goals," said Jeff Williams, CEO of JMJ," Today's technological innovations have enabled us to create an entirely new way to help clients quantify challenges and measure progress," he added. "Transformation Cloud will cause a shift in how organizations diagnose leadership and culture at scale, and how that understanding is applied."

JMJ invites you to request a demo at www.transformation.cloud

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005163/JMJ_Transformation_Cloud_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-cultural-analytics-platform-delivers-leadership-safety-sustainability-and-performance-diagnostics-at-scale-301751810.html

