New Exciting Global Locations for Residency or Citizenship offered by Get Golden Visa

Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:24
23 settembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading investment advisory firm, Get Golden Visa (https://getgoldenvisa.com/) has launched a bid to remind those seeking a Golden Visa to Portugal, Greece, Spain, Turkey, Malta, Ireland, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, the USA, and Canada to apply as soon as they feel the desire to acquire a Residency or Citizenship.

 

 

To facilitate the administration, Get Golden Visa has all the experts ready to help applicants through the process to meet required deadlines.

Currently those seeking a Golden Visa to Portugal have just four months left to benefit from the current (favourable) rules on investment in real estate acquisition or investment funds to facilitate their new dream lifestyle.

From 01 January 2022 if you buy a residential property in Lisbon, Porto, or along the coast, you won't be able to apply for a Portugal Golden Visa, and the minimum investment level for fund subscription will be raised from €350,000 to €500,000.

Portugal is one of the most popular countries in the world for residency through investment whether in property or funds. Get Golden Visa's expert team are based in Lisbon and adapt their insider knowledge to suit client's personal requirements. As Partner, Werner Gruner says: "Portugal loves to welcome different cultures – it's in our DNA to make bridges between nationalities and continents."

Says Get Golden Visa founder Murat Coskun: "We started Get Golden Visa with a mission to transform all available investment migration programs into an efficient and transparent process to accelerate applications and to enable families from all around the world to easily become global citizens. 

"We are a bespoke investment advisory firm that was founded in 2014 and we love to help people get additional residency and citizenship by making a qualifying investment in Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the rest of the world.

"Depending on the program of choice, we offer professional advisory services for property acquisition, fund subscription, or other investment vehicles. Our teams of local experts mark Get Golden Visa apart from its competitors because it offers independent advisory service and accompanies the investors throughout the whole journey.

"With local offices in Lisbon, Athens, Istanbul, and London and various international associations, we offer transparent guidance with a tailor-made and flexible approach."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630926/Get_Golden_Visa_Portugal.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630927/Get_Golden_Visa_Logo.jpg  

 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
