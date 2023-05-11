Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:55
comunicato stampa

NEW FEATURE DOCUMENTARY, SPIRIT, CAPTURES THE JOURNEY IN COMPETING FOR WORLD CLASS TITLE

11 maggio 2023 | 20.58
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHETIYAWARDANA

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIRIT, a brand-new feature documentary, launches this week and promises to change the way we think about cocktails forever.

Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most respected and prestigious cocktail competitions – Diageo's World Class Global Bartender of the Year – the documentary reveals the highs and lows of three of the world's best bartenders as they prepare to create the most important cocktails of their career.

Coinciding with World Cocktail Day 2023, the documentary will be available to watch on Prime Video in select markets from May 13th and unveils the world of bartending in an incredible new light. Viewers can expect to witness a flawless display of craft, passion and edge-of-your-seat competitive action from 50 bartenders at the top of their game.

To showcase what it takes to reach the highest levels of bartending, producers Something™ Originals secured exclusive access to World Class Global Finals in Sydney, Australia – following the journey of competitors and country champions Sahil Essani (India), Liisa Lindroos (Finland) and Yui Ogata (Japan) as they shake, stir and strain their way towards the coveted title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year. 

The documentary includes insight from some of the industry's leading trailblazers. From the godfather of the modern food truck movement, Roy Choi, to owner of some of the world's best bars including Lyaness in London and Super Lyan in Amsterdam, Ryan Chetiyawardana; to the Director of Mixology at globally-renowned The Connaught Bar in London, Agostino Perrone, and World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2017, Kaitlyn Stewart; the industry icons share their insider knowledge of what it takes to succeed in the world of luxury hospitality – a journey of determination, craft, and game-changing flavour.

Speaking about the documentary, Marissa Johnston, Global Head of World Class at Diageo said: "SPIRIT so accurately captures the essence of World Class – one of the world's biggest and most respected cocktail competitions. It's a remarkable and compelling insight into what it takes to be a bartender today – we hope people enjoy it and are inspired to consider a career in the hospitality industry."

Director Ross Bolidai remarked: "The aim of this new documentary was to get under the skin of World Class Global Finals to tell a story of tenacity, determination and spirit that reimagines how cocktails are seen globally. It was a privilege to witness the grit each of the competitors displayed from start to finish."

Diageo World Class has also confirmed it will host the 14th edition of its global finals in São Paulo, Brazil from 23rd - 27th September 2023.

On the 2023 World Class Global Finals location, Marissa Johnston said: "Following on from the incredible experience of hosting World Class Global Finals in Sydney, Australia, I'm so excited to bring the competition to the incredible city of São Paulo. We can't wait to celebrate even more bartending talent in Brazil!"

The SPIRIT documentary can be watched on Prime Video from May 13th. The full trailer is available to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CQ1koBUKJM For more information on the documentary, visit the IMDB page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27699377/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075348/World_Class_documentary_SPIRIT.jpgVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CQ1koBUKJM

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-feature-documentary-spirit-captures-the-journey-in-competing-for-world-class-title-301822675.html

articoli
in Evidenza