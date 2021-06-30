Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 21:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:04 Green pass e discoteca, Sileri: "Per ora ok dopo prima dose"

21:02 Siena, annullato il Palio del 16 agosto

20:56 Bill Cosby è libero: l'attore lascia il carcere

20:56 M5S, Patuanelli si schiera con Crimi

20:15 A Taormina arriva 'The Place', fashion event con Silvia Berri

20:11 M5S, Conte: "Grillo non dica falsità su di me"

19:58 Covid oggi Sicilia, 142 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 30 giugno

19:50 Cogne, la villetta del delitto resta alla famiglia Franzoni

19:39 M5S, Grillo: "Non sono padre padrone, agito col cuore"

19:30 Cashback sospeso per 6 mesi, le ragioni di Draghi

19:14 Covid, in Gb 26mila nuovi contagi: mai così tanti dal 29 gennaio

19:08 M5S, è showdown Grillo-Conte: tra eletti inizia la conta, ecco i numeri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

New-Generation Intelligent Pickup Truck, GWM POER Wins Praise from Media

30 giugno 2021 | 16.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the test drive event for several GWM models was held in Australia, New Zealand and other places of the world, which attracted many off-road enthusiasts to show on the spot. GWM POER has a good reputation among the many professionals and authoritative media due to its stunning exterior design, excellent and smooth powertrain system and outstanding intelligent technology.

After this test drive, Carsales, an authoritative Australian media, praised GWM POER on the aspects of modern appearance, versatile Driver Assistance System and industry-leading remote airbag, adding that this model was given a five-star safety rating from ANCAP, an independent safety agency, according to the new standards in 2021. Wheels appraised GWM POER as a perfect choice for pickup truck fans with its outstanding off-road performance, luxurious and exquisite interior design, and high cost performance. According to Motoring, the GWM POER pickup truck developed and designed based on GWM's latest platform has overturned the traditional image paradigm of double-row multifunctional pickup trucks and excels in appearance, safety, comfort and performance, offering an irresistible appeal to Australian consumers.

As World's New-Generation Intelligent Pickup Truck, GWM POER Wins Highly Praised from Media

The reason why GWM POER has been recognized so many times is that there is precise research on user experience. GWM POER, as a world-class product built by integrating GWM's top resources around the globe, not only has a high loading capacity, but also features a new intelligent design. This model has a perfect configuration to meet whatever demand owners have. The vehicle body size is so desirable that owners can bring their tents, motorboats and bicycles while going out for fun. The super-large cabin allows owners to stretch out at will during the long journey, whereas the soft leather seats offer extreme comfort. The SUV-grade NVH, comparable to luxury brands, gives owners a chance to enjoy the music or talk freely, without the need to worry about the noise outside the cabin when driving in busy cities. Equipped with the 2.0T+8AT golden powertrain combination and four all-terrain driving modes (standard/commerce/sports/4L), GWM POER is competent enough for owners to drive on muddy gravel roads for camping, or gallop through deserts for adventure. Additionally, the use of voice control, L2 level automatic driving, 360 Around View Monitor and other intelligent technologies enables owners to experience a new way of intelligent travel, unlocking more scenarios for driving pickup trucks in daily life.

The outstanding product strength has laid a solid foundation for GWM POER's globalization. In the future, increased investment will be put into the research and development of GWM POER. With an aim to be a pickup truck satisfying customers, GWM POER will continue to bring global consumers a higher-quality travel experience, making Chinese pickup trucks popular around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555020/As_World_s_New_Generation_Intelligent_Pickup_Truck__GWM_POER_Wins_Highly_Praised_from_Media.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica GWM POER has New Generation Intelligent pickup truck exterior design test drive event
Vedi anche
News to go
Sedicenne uccisa, il giovane fermato resta in carcere
News to go
Confindustria, Pil Italia in grande ripresa
News to go
Santa Maria Capua Vetere, agenti sospesi: Cartabia durissima
News to go
Euro 2020, Inghilterra a Roma per i quarti. Governo Gb ai tifosi: "Non andate"
News to go
Vaccino Covid in vacanza e Green Pass europeo, si parte
News to go
Canada, caldo record: quasi 50 gradi
News to go
Licenziamenti, accordo tra governo e parti sociali
News to go
Strage di migranti al largo di Lampedusa
News to go
Euro 2020, cresce l'attesa per i quarti di finale
Covid, presto disponibili 5 terapie
News to go
Cashback della discordia
News to go
Variante Delta corre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza