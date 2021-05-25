Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:39
New Global Organization Launches International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER)

25 maggio 2021 | 15.06
LONDON and TORONTO and MOSCOW and LISBON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICER, a not-for-profit organization, is comprised of scientists, academics and leading UFO/UAP researchers from 27 countries on 5 continents who are unanimous in their recognition that we are not alone in the cosmos.   

Based on more than 75 years of research, ICER acknowledges that the UFO/UAP phenomenon is real; it acts with intelligence and is likely to be extraterrestrial/non-human in origin.

ICER RESEARCHERS INCLUDE:

Both Filipov and Ansbro ardently believe it is time to purge the stigma that has plagued the UFO phenomenon for decades and embark on serious scientific studies.

BACKGROUND

The organisation's launch comes in the wake of recent verified events:

ICER – PREPARING FOR CONTACT

ICER believes all countries now need to prepare for confirmation that the Earth is being engaged by non-human intelligences and proposes 'awareness' programs be established to deal with the profound issue of Contact and its global implications.

ICER aims to take this discussion to the highest levels of governance, including the United Nations.

Journalists and other interested parties are invited to visit ICER INTERNATIONAL MEDIA EVENT to participate in ICER's global press conference on May 26th.

Website: https://ICER.network

Contact: Donald Schmitt (USA), Continental Director Tel: 001 262 628 0668, Gary Heseltine (UK), ICER Vice-President Tel: 0044 7970 364368

© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research not for profit organization Londra Mosca
