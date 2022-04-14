Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 12:34
comunicato stampa

New Hikvision 5-year global warranty for premium project-oriented products

14 aprile 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has extended its global warranty on premium project products to 5 years. The new, 5-year warranty will further support Hikvision customers with easy project maintenance and increased cost efficiency.

A wide range of Hikvision product lines are covered by the new, 5-year warranty, including Hikvision Panoramic network cameras, DeepinView and Ultra Series cameras, DeepinMind and Ultra Series NVRs; and a number of explosion-proof and anti-corrosion cameras. A full list of products covered by the warranty is available here.

The newly extended warranty will apply automatically for all premium project orders shipped from Hikvision to the original buyer from 1st January 2022. It will also apply in all countries worldwide. 

Trust for the long term

The new 5-year warranty provides even greater peace of mind and cost-control assurances for Hikvision customers, further extending confidence in Hikvision products and brand.

Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision's International Product and Solution Center, says: "We are committed to delivering superior product quality and service to our customers, and the new 5-year warranty is the proof. The extended warranty gives our customers an assurance of quality and reliability, which translates into peace of mind, cost transparency, and a stronger, longer-lasting partnership with Hikvision."

Learn more

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794213/Secure_a_5_year_warranty_Hikvision_premium_project_products.jpg 

