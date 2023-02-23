Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:44 Ucraina, Zelensky a Cina: "Non abbiamo visto alcun piano di pace, incontriamoci"

16:43 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "negoziati in Svizzera per la pace: serve tempo"

16:37 Terzo Polo, Calenda: "Bene Iv, entro settembre partito unico"

16:10 Striscione per Cospito giù dall'Altare della Patria: "L'Italia tortura"

15:39 Cospito, Cassazione decide sul 41 bis

15:37 Ucraina, giornalista si 'becca' bacio in diretta - Video

15:34 Ucraina, Kiev prepara anniversario guerra Russia: le misure

15:10 Terzo Polo, si accelera su partito unico. C'è l'ok di Renzi

14:55 Pd, sfida su Assemblea: chi è per Bonaccini e chi per Schlein

14:31 Cina, crolla miniera di carbone: 5 morti e 48 dispersi

14:14 Maya Sansa: "Io metà iraniana vicinissima a rivoluzione donne"

14:01 Sangiuliano nomina Mogol consigliere per la cultura popolare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New IDBS Polar data science capabilities democratize access to AI/ML-powered insights to accelerate BioPharma process optimization

23 febbraio 2023 | 16.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WOKING, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS announces the launch of new data science capabilities for its Polar platform to accelerate BioPharma process optimization. The enhanced Polar Insight suite of easy-to-use, advanced data analytics and visualization tools includes Design of Experiments (DoE), Multivariate Analysis (MVA) and cell line genealogy, among others.

Accessing meaningful insights from process and quality data across the BioPharmaceutical lifecycle is critical to accelerating time to market of life-changing therapies. However, scientists are hampered by poorly contextualized and siloed data that typically require multiple tools and a high level of expertise in statistics and complex analytics to interpret. This slows the path to decision-enabling insight and locks up valuable resources.

IDBS Polar unlocks the value of data by providing integrated digital workflows, eliminating data silos and delivering a high-quality, contextualized data backbone. Polar Insight empowers scientists with direct access to insight from the complex data sets they generate, historic data or data generated across teams curated through Polar digital workflows and seamless equipment integrations, creating a more efficient path to process understanding.

"Extracting actionable insight from process and quality data across the BioPharmaceutical lifecycle is frequently a time-consuming and error-prone process," said Pietro Forgione, VP of Strategy at IDBS. "IDBS Polar replaces paper records, spreadsheets and ad-hoc software tools with integrated digital workflows which, together with the new Polar Insight data science capabilities, remove data cleansing bottlenecks and put decision-enabling advanced analytics in the scientists' hands. Democratizing access to process insight enables BioPharma organizations to efficiently focus resources on the critical areas for quality and performance to accelerate process development, regulatory filings and technology transfer."

More information can be found here or by registering for our upcoming webinar.

About IDBSIDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud-native technology, IDBS Polar and Skyland PIMS platforms are powered by a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and across the supply chain.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES e |  mediaenquiries@idbs.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007678/IDBS_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-idbs-polar-data-science-capabilities-democratize-access-to-aiml-powered-insights-to-accelerate-biopharma-process-optimization-301753423.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Salute_E_Benessere Altro Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza BioPharma process cell line genealogy BioPharma platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia: "Ucraina prepara provocazione armata in Transnistria". Moldova smentisce
News to go
Prove Invalsi maturità 2023, calendario
News to go
Migranti, traffico di esseri umani: 5 arresti a Lampedusa
News to go
Migranti, continuano senza sosta sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Oms: "Impreparati a nuova pandemia, presto un Pandemic Accord"
News to go
Europe League e Conference League, prossime partite
News to go
Porti, il 25 febbraio sciopero dei lavoratori
News to go
Persone scomparse, nel 2022 sono state 67 al giorno: +26,4%
Mobilità, Legambiente: investire sui treni non sul Ponte sullo Stretto
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin si prepara ad altra guerra, non a pace"
News to go
Venezia, bassa marea record
News to go
Ex Ilva, Senato approva conversione decreto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza