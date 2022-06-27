Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 22:39
22:39 Barcellona: "Roma non giocherà Trofeo Gamper"

22:33 Fedez scalda motori per 'Love Mi': "Non vedo l’ora"

22:04 Russia, cestista Usa Brittney Griner a processo dal primo luglio

21:05 M5S, gelo Conte-Grillo: altolà del garante su governo e 2 mandati

20:36 Letta a Meloni: "Quando si perde la cosa peggiore è far finta di niente"

20:36 Comunali 2022, Di Maio: "Ha perso chi ha picconato il governo"

20:15 Aborto Usa, giudice della Louisiana blocca l'applicazione del divieto

19:53 M5S, 'micro deroga' manda in tilt eletti: ondata di sms a Grillo che ci ripensa

19:39 Inflazione Italia 2022, Mef: "Frenata in seconda metà dell'anno"

19:33 M5S, la prudenza di Grillo: cellulare eletti in un'urna prima della riunione

19:15 Concerto Elisa a Bassano, crolla tettoia palco: due feriti

18:58 Caso Genovese, l'imprenditore: "Ragazze consenzienti". Poi le lacrime

comunicato stampa

New IFPA Forum spearheads roadmap to meet the unmet needs of people living with psoriatic disease in Europe

27 giugno 2022 | 12.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe has the highest prevalence of psoriatic disease globally. At least 6.7 million people in the region live with a psoriatic condition. People with psoriatic disease experience significant unmet medical needs and carry a heavy burden mentally, physically, and economically.

 

 

The first IFPA Forum "Speaking up for psoriatic disease in Europe" will be held on 5 September 2022 in Milan, Italy.

The IFPA Forum will engage psoriatic associations, thought leaders, and people living with psoriatic disease in genuine collaboration. Their contributions will spearhead a roadmap to raise awareness, support, and access to effective treatment in Europe. "Psoriasis has been recognized as a serious non-communicable disease by the World Health Organization since 2014, yet significant issues remain for all people living with psoriatic disease. At the IFPA Forum advocates join forces to act against the unmet needs. It's time to realize the recommendations put forward by WHO in 2014," said Frida Dunger Johnsson, Executive Director, IFPA.

The five themes in focus are:

"These are important topics we will address directly and in partnership with stakeholders from the psoriatic disease community. IFPA's patient-centric forum will build consensus around the unmet needs of people with psoriatic disease and strengthen the inclusion of patient perspectives when developing solutions," Dunger Johnsson added.  

Founded in 1971, IFPA is the global organization uniting all people living with psoriatic disease – regardless of where they live, what type of psoriatic disease they have, or how it impacts their lives. IFPA's members represent over 60 million people living with psoriatic disease.

Information on media accreditation and participation can be obtained from info@ifpa-pso.com

Places in Milan are limited, and registration is open now. For those unable to attend in person, digital attendance and participation will be available. All participation requires registration, details of which can be found on our website. ifpaforum.com

CONTACTS: Camille Lancelot, +46(0)73 961 1565, camille.lancelot@ifpa-pso.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847924/IFPA_Forum.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747380/ifpa_Logo.jpg

 

 

