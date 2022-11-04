Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:21 Governo Meloni, ministeri cambiano nome: il decreto

23:15 Trivelle per estrazione gas, misure per aumento produzione

23:05 Udinese-Lecce 1-1, gol di Colombo e Beto

22:38 Ucraina, altre armi da Usa: per la prima volta anche tank

22:37 Spending review in Italia, quanto si potrà risparmiare

22:15 Maltempo, allerta arancione e gialla sabato 5 novembre: in quali regioni

22:06 Bollette, Pnrr, decreto rave: cosa ha detto Meloni oggi in conferenza

21:34 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Nave con rivolta a bordo verso Siracusa"

21:04 Atp Parigi-Bercy 2022, Musetti ko in 2 set e Djokovic in semifinale

20:28 Caro energia, Meloni: "Risorse per oltre 30 miliardi fino a fine 2023"

19:57 Manifestazione pace Roma, Conte: "Da Crosetto squallida provocazione"

19:08 Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Ho proposto io tutte le nomine di governo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New in Peach: Send ads to Netflix

04 novembre 2022 | 22.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Peach participates in launch of Netflix's Basic with Ads

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach, the global market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery has announced support of Netflix's new ad-supported service Basic with Ads.

 

To coincide with the launch of the service, Peach has launched new destinations enabling clients to deliver ads to Netflix across multiple territories including UK, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Brazil with more to follow. Peach provides a connected advertising workflow, enabling clients to get their ads delivered to Netflix straight from the edit suite, while ensuring the highest possible quality, formatting and accuracy.

Doug Conely, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Peach, said: "This is a pivotal moment for TV advertising. As leaders in global creative ad delivery for over 25 years, we've seen ad spend in Connected TV grow rapidly in the UK* and the rest of the world, and we expect to see further acceleration of growth driven by ad-supported tiers such as Netflix.

"Netflix's Basic with Ads will bring our clients new audiences in a premium environment, creating opportunities for more addressable and premium content. We are extremely proud to play a role in this, and want to thank the Microsoft Advertising and Xandr teams for their continued collaboration and commitment to making this launch a success."

Peach will continue to work with Microsoft Advertising and Xandr to further enhance workflows for clients, connecting ad content directly from the global community of producers and agencies into premium streaming channels, resulting in a seamless and high quality ad experience.

 

About Peach 

Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world's advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate with each other on a global scale. Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world's most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day.  Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.

https://www.peach.me/blog/netflix-xandr-press-release/

*© Spark Ninety 2022 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938702/Peach_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-in-peach-send-ads-to-netflix-301669414.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN26457 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Peach participates Peach participates in launch new participates in launch
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Scholz: "Per Germania e Cina minaccia nucleare inaccettabile"
News to go
Ucraina, G7 chiede a Russia di estendere accordo sul grano
News to go
Usa, Trump e la sua candidatura nel 2024: "Molto, molto probabile"
News to go
Pnrr, Bonomi: "C'è necessità di rivedere in parte alcune componenti"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrati oltre 79mila farmaci pericolosi
News to go
Boiocchi, 4 Daspo e niente striscioni per curva Nord
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella depone corona d'alloro ad Altare Patria
News to go
Governo, convocato Cdm: ecco cosa c'è sul tavolo
News to go
Papa in Bahrein, forte appello al dialogo
X Factor 2022, secondo Live: Santi Francesi stupiscono con 'Creep' - Video
X Factor 2022, l'intensità di Linda nel secondo Live - Video
News to go
Meloni a Bruxelles: "Interlocuzione franca e positiva"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza