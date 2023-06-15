Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
comunicato stampa

New KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower - Redefine Lawn Care

15 giugno 2023 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOWOLL, a leading pioneer in robotic lawnmower technology, is proud to introduce The World's First 3D LiDAR SLAM lawnmower: KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower.

The KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robot Lawn Mower will redefine lawn care and display an intelligent mowing algorithm to save time and energy when tending to the lawn. With added advanced features like satellite RTK positioning, 3D LiDAR SLAM, obstacles-avoidance technology, intelligent mowing plan and a rain sensor, users will be able to enjoy their yard worry-free in just 1 day.

KOWOLL Kolmower M28E makes lawn care convenient even when users are not there. Kowoll's app makes it simple to stay in touch wherever users go. Furthermore, while other cutting-edge robotic mowers require programming before their first use, the M28E is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly. It simplifies the first-time setup of the mower, providing an effortless and intuitive experience.

The KOWOLL Kolmower M28E is the perfect solution for every homeowner looking for a hassle-free experience when taking care of their lawn care needs. With this innovative and dependable product, spending hours every week doing yard work is now a thing of the past.

KOWOLL has announced that they will soon be launching a Kickstarter campaign for the Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower. Furthermore, KOWOLL will be exhibiting at this years "The world's largest garden and lifestyle fair(Spoga+gafa 2023)" from June 18-20. This is a great opportunity for those in the surrounding area to see the Kolmower M28E in action.

As an effort to promote public awareness of KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower, KOWOLL is offering participants in the Cologne area a chance to experience this amazing product firsthand. To volunteer for the trial, simply reach out to them and they can arrange for one of their trained professionals to come to users' homes and mow their lawns with The Kolmower M28E.

About Kowoll, Founded in January 2022, Kowoll tries to give customers an easy-to-use and personalized experience and smart courtyard. They want to be the best smart garden solution provider in the world, bringing nature and modern life together in perfect balance.

Be sure to stay alert for KOWOLL's Kickstarter launch, because you do not want to miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be among the first to own the remarkable KOWOLL Kolmower M28E.

Marketing and PR inquiry: marketing@kowoll-garden.comPhone Call (US): 888-932-2764

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101331/kowoll_kolmower_m28e_press_release_banner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-kowoll-kolmower-m28e-robotic-lawn-mower---redefine-lawn-care-301850585.html

in Evidenza